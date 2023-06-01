Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FNGS: Time To Sell The Magnificent Seven

Summary

  • The 'magnificent seven' tech stocks, including Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Tesla, Meta, and Nvidia, have significantly outperformed the market in 2023, with the MicroSectors FANG+™ Exchange Traded Notes up over 63%.
  • The concentration of market gains in these few names indicates an unhealthy market.
  • Investors should consider selling FNGS now, as poor market breadth and elevated interest rates could lead to a risk-off move in the near future.

Thesis

It has been quite the year so far in 2023. With Mike Wilson continuously warning us regarding a Q1 market sell-off, a lot of market participants positioned themselves short, only to watch theta bleed out of their put positions. Conversely, beaten

PERFORMANCE

Performance (Refinitiv)

performance

Performance (BofA)

index

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.53K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

