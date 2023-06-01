Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CrowdStrike: A Good Chance If You Missed It

Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
811 Followers

Summary

  • CrowdStrike couldn’t live up to heightened expectations with its Q1 FY24 earnings release as previous hopeful trends in topline growth seemed to suffer a setback recently.
  • However, management seemed more optimistic than usual on the Q1 earnings call signaling a possible turnaround for the second half of the year.
  • Meanwhile, margins continued to surprise to the upside from already strong levels leaving the company with almost $3 billion cash on hand.
  • Considering still reasonable valuation and the possibility of improving fundamentals I believe the post-earnings dip should provide a good entry opportunity for those who missed out on it recently.
Bevásárlókosár kedvezményes eladási címkével

AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and investment thesis

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been probably the most stable SaaS company from a fundamental point of view in the past few years characterized by stubbornly high revenue growth rates (despite its increasing scale) combined with best-in-class FCF margin

This article was written by

Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
811 Followers
Hi there! I’m a former Equity Analyst and a CFA charterholder writing mostly about holdings in my investment portfolio. These are overwhelmingly transformative technology names with perceived significant long-term upside potential. Once I’ve covered a company on SA, I try to update my views on it regularly.I like to do dig deep into company fundamentals and cover topics previous articles didn’t elaborate on. Rigorous valuation is a must in my world. Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section, constructive critique is more than welcome!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.