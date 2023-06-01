Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar Steadies After Fed's Pushback

Marc Chandler
  • The dollar's upside momentum was broken, though follow-through dollar selling today has been limited. It is narrowly mixed, with the Swiss franc and euro leading the G10 with 0.15-0.20% gains.
  • The dollar slipped through JPY139 briefly, but as US rates have come back a bit firmer, the greenback has recovered to almost JPY140.
  • Emerging market currencies are also mixed, but the Turkish lira, South African rand, and Chinese yuan are sporting softer profiles.
  • Asia-Pacific equities were mixed, but Europe's STOXX 600 is snapping a three-day slide and is up about 0.75%.
  • US equity futures are trading with a firmer bias.

The market was gearing up for a June Fed hike, and this helped lift the greenback. However, Fed Governor Jefferson, nominated to be the next vice-chair, pushed back against it. His views are thought to reflect the Fed's leadership. Philadelphia Fed's Harker, who is a

Marc Chandler
