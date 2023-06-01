Hain Celestial: Valuations And Outlook In The Spotlight

JHVEPhoto

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Buy investment rating for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HAIN) stock.

In my March 21, 2023 initiation article for HAIN, I touched on the appointment of a new CEO at Hain Celestial and the potential actions that could be taken by the company to deliver stronger growth.

With my latest write-up, I determine that a good buying opportunity for HAIN's shares has emerged. Hain Celestial's stock is undervalued, considering the positive outlook for the company in the near term and long run. As such, my Buy rating for HAIN remains intact.

HAIN's Valuations Have Become Attractive

Hain Celestial's stock price dropped by -12.4% from $17.61 as of May 8, 2023 to close at $15.42 at the end of the May 9, 2023 trading day. HAIN had disclosed the company's financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 on May 9 before the market opened. HAIN's last traded share price was $12.21 as of May 31, 2023, which implied that Hain Celestial's shares have fallen by -28.1% in the three weeks following its Q3 FY 2023 results release.

HAIN currently trades at 18.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E (source: S&P Capital IQ) after the significant correction in its share price for the past couple of weeks. Hain Celestial's historical five-year and 10-year mean P/E multiples were much higher at 25.1 times and 24.9 times, respectively.

Separately, Hain Celestial's valuations are also appealing with the price/earnings to growth or PEG ratio used as another valuation metric. HAIN's PEG ratio is calculated to be below 1 (representing fair value), or 0.70 times to be exact, based on a P/E multiple of 18.8 times and a consensus forward FY 2024-2025 EPS CAGR of 27.0%.

The company's actual Q3 FY 2023 top line and bottom line fell short of the Wall Street analysts' expectations by -6.2% and -49.6%, respectively. HAIN's below-expectations third quarter financial results have already been factored into its share price and valuations to a considerable extent, as per the analysis presented above.

Hain Celestial's Outlook Is Reasonably Good

Looking ahead, Hain Celestial has guided for an improvement in the company's top line and bottom line performance for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year as indicated in its Q3 FY 2023 earnings release. HAIN expects its YoY revenue decline to narrow from -9% in Q3 FY 2023 to a low single digit contraction for Q4 FY 2023. Also, the company sees its normalized EBITDA (adjusted for foreign exchange effects) growing by +6.9% QoQ to $42 million in Q4 FY 2023 based on the mid-point of its guidance.

HAIN's pricing strategy and brand positioning might allow the company to outperform its rivals and gain share in a challenging economic environment. A May 16, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article mentioned that "consumers may be altering their food buying habits" due to "higher prices and shrinkflation." At its Q3 FY 2023 earnings call, Hain Celestial noted that it has "taken the right amount of pricing (i.e. not excessive)" that "was needed", and it highlighted that its brands are positioned as "better-for-you options" that are the most attractively priced choices within the premium segment.

More importantly, HAIN stressed at the company's Q3 FY 2023 earnings briefing that it is "now just beginning to reinvest in brand building, in innovation and in-store promotions", as it pulled back on investments previously due to supply chain constraints. This explains why Hain Celestial's Q3 FY 2023 financial performance hasn't been as good as expected, as it takes time for HAIN's increased investments to be gradually reflected in its results.

With my earlier March 2023 initiation article, I noted that "distribution network expansion, increased advertising spending, and portfolio optimization" are among the key long-term value-creation levers for HAIN.

With respect to distribution, Hain Celestial revealed at its most recent quarterly earnings call that it has "programs in place for a significant increase in distribution on some of our key brands with some of our major customers" for fiscal 2024. At the company's Q3 FY 2023 results briefing, HAIN cited the example of its snacks business which has successfully penetrated "new margin-accretive (distribution) channels" such as "drug stores." In other words, there is room for HAIN to grow its sales by extending the reach of its products.

As it relates to ramp-up in advertising spend, the company has achieved some initial success. For example, Hain Celestial's Greek Gods brand of yogurt is expected to deliver a mid-teens percentage sales expansion for full-year FY 2023, with the growth in advertising spend having been a key driver for this brand as per management commentary at the recent results call.

In terms of portfolio optimization, HAIN highlighted at its recent third quarter results call that around two-thirds of the company's brands are ranked among the top two in terms of market share for their respective product categories. In my opinion, this means that approximately one-third of Hain Celestial's brand portfolio could be potentially up for sale sometime in the future.

Concluding Thoughts

The sell-down in Hain Celestial's shares following its below-expectations third quarter results is overdone. HAIN's current valuations are appealing, taking into account the stock's historical valuation averages and the company's growth outlook. I continue to award a Buy rating to Hain Celestial considering the factors mentioned above.