Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nickel Miners News For The Month Of May 2023

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nickel spot prices were significantly lower the last month.
  • Nickel market news - Nickel faces huge supply glut of Class 2 nickel as Indonesian output booms; however Class I nickel demand is very strong with LME inventory levels declining.
  • Nickel company news - Vale imminent sale of 10% of its base metals business, reported to be worth $US20-25B. Glencore & Li-Cycle announce joint study for battery recycling hub.
  • Panoramic Resources drills 43.0m @ 0.79% Ni, 0.60% Cu and 0.04% Co from 652m at Savannah. Canada Nickel announces new discovery at Mann Northwest Property. Centaurus Metals nickel sulphate successfully produced from Jaguar for the first time.
  • Alliance Nickel executes Binding Offtake Agreement & cornerstone equity investment with Stellantis. Widgie Nickel drills 30m @ 1.17% Ni. Power Nickel drills 1.01% Ni, 0.27% Cu over 14.4m.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

piece of nickel on periodic table of elements

statu-nascendi

Welcome to the nickel miners news for May.

The past month saw some impact of lower nickel prices on the producers. Meanwhile the nickel juniors are progressing very well with plenty of good news.

Nickel price news

As

Nickel spot price 5 year chart

Mining.com

Battery nickel demand set to surge over ten fold this decade as the EV boom takes off

BloombergNEF

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing and the

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario

IEA

IEA 60 new nickel mines needed by 2030

IEA

BMI: 72 new 45,500tpa nickel mines needed by 2035

BMI

BHP's Nickel West operations

BHP

Nickel Business Environment: Supply-Demand Balance

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.

Profit before Tax Analysis: FY2023 Forecast vs. FY2022 Results

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.

NIKL Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

Seeking Alpha

Trend Investing

Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.

Trend Investing articles:

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
26.13K Followers
Leader of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage etc. Trend Investing was recently selected as the leading expert consultancy for a U.S government project on the EV supply chain and to the Board of Directors of the Critical Minerals Institute.

Trend Investing hosts an Investing Group service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advice or recommendations - see Seeking Alpha's Terms of use .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHP GROUP [ASX:BHP], VALE SA (VALE), NORILSK NICKEL [LSE:MNOD], ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], JERVOIS GLOBAL [TSXV:JRV], ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS [TSXV:ELBM], WIDGIE NICKEL [ASX:WIN], POWER NICKEL [TSXV:PNPN], CENTAURUS METALS LIMITED [ASX:CTM], HORIZONTE MINERALS [LON:HZM] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.