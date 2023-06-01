Narrowing Breadth Is Not A Bearish Signal
Summary
- Bears would have us believe that narrowing breadth is a negative signal.
- They point to the example of mega-cap technology stock out-performance in 2000.
- That was the exception to the rule, as narrowing breadth has historically been a bullish sign for the broad market.
The major market averages finished May on a sour note, as the uncertainty over last night’s vote to raise the debt ceiling clearly weighed on sentiment. Still, the S&P 500 squeaked out a small gain for the month, which was entirely attributable to a handful of the largest technology companies. With the risk of default now behind us, investors will refocus on the incoming economic data, and its potential impact on the Fed’s next interest-rate decision at the June 13-14 meeting. I continue to think that the rate-hike cycle ended in May, but inflation hawks keep searching for reasons to substantiate an interest-rate policy that is higher for longer.
That is why yesterday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report for April raised concerns. The number of openings increased by approximately 400,000 from 9.7 million to 10.1 million when the consensus view was that it would decline to 9.5 million. I am not concerned. The economic data points do not move in straight lines, and this increase does not disturb the downtrend that started last year. The focus should remain on job creation and wage growth, as it relates to the strength of the economy and inflation, Tomorrow we will learn about how both faired in May, and I think the report will further reduce the chances of further interest rate increases by the Fed.
Now that we have successfully closed above the 4,200 level on the S&P 500 more than once, the bears are trying to poke holes in the rally by focusing on narrowing breadth. Granted, a handful of mega-cap technology names are responsible for this year’s gains, but that is not a negative. Still, the bears keep claiming that this means the end to what they still believe to be a bear-market rally is near. They are falling back on the most famous of narrow-market rallies that ended in the bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000, but that is cherry-picking what was an exception to the rule.
Brian Belski at BMO points out that in 11 out of the past 12 times we have seen a similar narrowing in breadth, during which the five largest market caps outperformed over at least five consecutive months, the broad market posted gains over the following three, six, and 12 months that followed. The year 2000 was obviously an outlier. Regardless, this is THE primary argument dissuading investors from taking a more optimistic outlook.
The historical performance above is consistent with my expectation that we see breadth improve during the second half of the year, as investors recognize that the rate-hike cycle is over, the disinflationary trend is intact, earnings are starting to grow on an annualized basis again, and the economy is not in recession.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
