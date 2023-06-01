Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EHang Ready For Takeoff?

Bamboo Works
Summary

  • EHang said its autonomous aerial vehicles are close to completing necessary tests to be certified by China’s aviation regulator.
  • The company’s revenue quadrupled in the first quarter, but is still relatively modest compared with the big sales that would come if and when its vehicles get regulatory approval.
  • EHang’s relatively high valuation does seem to reflect the fact that it’s on a steady track to its ultimate goal of producing commercially viable AAVs that could have huge sales potential, especially for tourism.

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016

Ethan Miller

The company said it has conducted more than 90% of tests needed to have its autonomous aerial vehicles certified in China, and it expects to finish remaining tests ‘in the near term’.

This article was written by

