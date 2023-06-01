Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AvidXchange: Remain Hold Rating Until Growth Trend Stabilizes

Jun. 01, 2023 9:53 AM ETAvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX)
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
468 Followers

Summary

  • AVDX reported strong 1Q23 results, with a 22% increase in revenue and positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time, indicating improved fundamentals and an accelerated path to profitability.
  • The company's expansion into the hospitality industry through a partnership with M3 and its ability to maintain stable sales cycles in a challenging macroeconomic environment are encouraging signs for future growth.
  • Despite a near-term hold rating, there is optimism for AVDX's long-term potential and the possibility of outperforming expectations if growth trends stabilize and the macro backdrop improves.

Accounting spreadsheets with numbers with a calculator

sanfel/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) specializes in providing AP software and payment solutions targeted at middle-market businesses. COVID-19 has hyped the demand for flexible, cloud-based solutions for organizations. AVDX is undeniably well-positioned in the market, with its in-demand solution digitizing

Valuation

Own model

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
468 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.