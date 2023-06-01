Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Management Presents at Goldman Sachs' Global Semiconductor Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 01, 2023 9:04 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ASMLF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.84K Followers

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Goldman Sachs’ Global Semiconductor Conference Transcript May 31, 2023 3:20 PM ET

Executives

Pete Convertito - Vice President, IR

Analysts

Alex Duval - Goldman Sachs

Alex Duval

Great. Well, hi, everyone. I am Alex Duval. I head up the Europe semis coverage for Goldman in London. Delighted to be here with Pete Convertito, VP of IR, ASML. Thanks so much all for joining. We will have some time at the end for Q&A. But I think we will get straight into questions from me, and once again thanks a lot, Pete, for joining.

Pete Convertito

Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Alex Duval

Great. So, perhaps, we could just start off with a quick recap of how you see the broad high level trends, perhaps, you could help us understand a bit the high level supply and demand dynamics and then we will get into more specifics.

Pete Convertito

Sure. So we had our Q1 results and we talked about we are seeing the same dynamic market as everyone else with a bit of weakness in the Memory market as customers try to work through supply-demand imbalances in Memory.

Logic continues to be strong, particularly, areas like automotive and industrial and mature Logic continue to be healthy and strong. Strong demand from China, and in total, if you do all that, we said it’s about 25% growth in our topline and if you break that up across markets, we said the EUV continues to grow at about 40% over last year, non-EUV about 30% and our Installed Base Management, which is a combination of service and upgrades grows about 5%.

So a bit of a headwind on that this year. Our service business continues to grow with the installed base, but the upgrade business is a

