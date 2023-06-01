Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Topaz Energy: A 5.8% Dividend Yield While Waiting For Higher Natural Gas Prices

Jun. 01, 2023 11:30 AM ETTopaz Energy Corp. (TPZ:CA), TPZEF
Summary

  • Topaz Energy focuses on natural gas royalties and infrastructure assets in Canada.
  • Despite the decreasing natural gas price, the Q1 free cash flow result was approximately C$0.48, adjusted for the deferred taxes.
  • I expect a lower result in Q2 as the natural gas price remains very weak.
  • The quarterly dividend of C$0.30 will likely still be pretty well-covered.
Oil Industry In A Snowy Rural Setting

constantgardener/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I like Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ:CA) (OTCPK:TPZEF) as it is one of the very few natural gas focused royalty companies out there. The exposure to infrastructure assets (mainly natural gas processing facilities) is a nice additional touch.

Activities in Canada

Topaz Investor Relations

We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPZ:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

