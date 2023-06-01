Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ring Energy: Profits Despite A Large Commodity Price Drop

Jun. 01, 2023 10:52 AM ETRing Energy, Inc. (REI)2 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Management reported profit progress even though commodity prices dropped materially.
  • The stock price declined because the market does not value the hedging program.
  • Individual investors often do not realize that commodity hedging can handle large commodity price swings. The result is a lot of comments on my articles about expected losses.
  • The hedging program also makes it easier to justify capital expenditures while assuring a cash flow to service the debt.
  • Hedging often assures a minimum profit for new wells drilled or wells reworked.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on May 4, 2023 and has been updated as needed.)

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) reported profit progress despite a commodity price drop. This is something that I have seen in the commodity business

Ring Energy Comparison of Fourth Quarter 2022, And First Quarter 2023

Ring Energy Comparison of Fourth Quarter 2022, And First Quarter 2023 (Ring Energy First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Ring Energy Calculation Of Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Ring Energy Calculation Of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Ring Energy First Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Ring Energy Profitability Progress Through Fiscal Year 2022

Ring Energy Profitability Progress Through Fiscal Year 2022 (Ring Energy First Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Ring Energy Free Cash Flow Trend

Ring Energy Free Cash Flow Trend (Ring Energy First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Ring Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.67K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.