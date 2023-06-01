Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reliance Steel & Aluminum: A Solid Option In The Steel Market

Jun. 01, 2023 11:18 AM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
215 Followers

Summary

  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is well-positioned to benefit from trends of deglobalization, reshoring, and a positive outlook for the US steel industry.
  • The company has shown strong performance, beating estimates and providing value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.
  • Risks include a potential slowdown in US manufacturing and infrastructure spending, and the company's lack of a distinct competitive advantage in pricing.
a pile of shiny faceted steel blocks - full frame close-up with selective focus

z1b/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) is a company deeply entrenched in the metals service center industry. With a wide array of offerings, Reliance provides an impressive selection of metals, ranging from durable carbon steel to lightweight aluminum, versatile stainless steel, and

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
215 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.