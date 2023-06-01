z1b/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) is a company deeply entrenched in the metals service center industry. With a wide array of offerings, Reliance provides an impressive selection of metals, ranging from durable carbon steel to lightweight aluminum, versatile stainless steel, and even specialized alloys. Their customer base spans diverse sectors, including aerospace, defense, energy, transportation, and construction.

The share price has had solid momentum in the last 12 months and much of this is because of the strong performance the company has had, beating estimates and providing value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Just looking at the last quarter the company had close to $40 million worth of shares and grew the EPS by close to 10% QoQ. Even though the company has had a run-up over the last 6 months, I still see it as a buy, trading below the sector and offering a decent dividend yield at 1.67% currently.

Moving Back Manufacturing To The US

One key driver of growth for RS is the ongoing trend of deglobalization in manufacturing. Many companies are strategically diversifying their production away from China and exploring alternative manufacturing locations such as India and Vietnam. This shift allows companies to mitigate risks associated with global supply chain disruptions and enhance their operational resilience. In line with this trend, an increasing number of companies are also reshoring their manufacturing operations back to the United States. By establishing a more streamlined and efficient business model, companies aim to improve their ability to navigate challenging times and capitalize on the advantages of proximity to domestic markets. The US government's incentives to boost domestic manufacturing spending further support this shift and contribute to increased demand for companies like RS.

Cash Flow History (Investor Presentation)

Furthermore, steel production in the United States has demonstrated steady growth throughout 2022, with a particularly notable 5% increase in December compared to November. This positive trend in the steel industry, combined with the optimistic sentiment surrounding steel in the US market, serves as a favorable tailwind for RS. As the company continues to recover production and shipments, it can leverage the growing demand for steel in various sectors, including the potential for an infrastructure boom in the US.

End Market Exposure (Investor Presentation)

The strength of the US coated steel market further underscores the favorable conditions for RS, as it positions the company to meet the increased demand for its products and services.

Overall, RS. is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing trends of deglobalization, reshoring, and the positive outlook for the steel industry in the United States. RS seems to be making the right moves to help gather more market share and help fuel continued growth, acquisitions like they did recently do boost my sentiment around the stock and makes me more confident about the appreciation I think an investment can gain from getting in at these price levels.

Quarterly Result

Looking at the last quarter the company did phenomenally in my opinion. The US steel market has faced challenges, but it's great to see RS being able to navigate so efficiently and grow sales by 17.7% QoQ, reaching nearly $4 billion. Besides that, the company also generated strong cash flows for the quarter, over $380 million. With that, the company diverted about $40 million to buy back shares, boosting investors the value they get from being in the company.

Earnings Highlights (Earnings Report)

Looking quickly at the balance sheet of the company you might be worried to see the cash position decreased over 50% on just a QoQ basis, but as mentioned previously the company acquired Southern Steel Company which in the last 12 months generated $62.9 million in net sales, which will be a nice addition to the sales of RS. Investments such as these are what I think will continue pushing RS forward and make them able to continue growing revenues. As discussed before, steel demand will continue and RS taking more market share will be of great benefit even if we don't see a surge in the commodity prices. The strong market share and the competence of the management make me hopeful they can continue keeping the margins and support their buybacks and dividends.

Market Position (Investor Presentation)

Looking at a comment by the CEO Karla Lewis, “Our first quarter net sales of $3.97 billion were driven by solid demand in the vast majority of our end markets with our shipments up 17.7% over the prior quarter, significantly stronger than our typical seasonal rebound, and benefitted from our organic growth activities”. I think this manages to encapsulate some of the momentum that the steel market is experiencing currently. Despite the fear of a recession, demand in these industries remains high and spending doesn't seem to slow down either. For the coming quarter, the company doesn't have any drastic expectations per se, they see shipments and revenues remaining quite flat or just a slight increase in QoQ. A surprise, however, I think could be a catalyst for the share price once again.

Risks

When examining the potential risks facing the company, one significant concern lies in the possibility of a slowdown in US manufacturing and infrastructure spending. While some indications suggest that this slowdown is already occurring to some extent, it remains crucial to closely monitor this trend moving forward.

Steel Consumption (Investor Presentation)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates in an industry where pricing is influenced by market dynamics, and they must adjust their prices accordingly. Unlike having a distinct competitive advantage over their peers, this lack of a moat can lead to volatile financial reports, as we have observed. However, despite this challenge, the company can take solace in the positive outlook for the future, particularly with expectations of a rebound in steel prices.

Valuation & Wrap Up

Looking at the company right now I think they are a fair price given the growth and the industry they are in. Paying around 10x forward earnings is common in this part of the market, even if they are growing sales by 17% QoQ. The value will be gained in the long-term instead through share buyback and dividends.

I think that the balance sheet of the company is very strong. They may have had a decrease in the cash position, but only to help them with their continued acquisition strategy benefiting them by gaining more and more market share. The company has just $1.1 billion in long-term debts and generated a third of that in FCF of that in Q1 of 2023 so fears of high debt are nonexistent. The industry they are in should experience continued demand as spending continues and demand for steel and aluminum will drive top-line growth. I rate RS a buy here and see the coming decades bringing a lot of value to investors who stick around.