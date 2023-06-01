Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CrowdStrike: Healthy Business Despite Macro Headwinds

Jun. 01, 2023 10:50 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)NET, S, SNOW
Summary

  • Shares of CrowdStrike declined in after-hours trading yesterday, despite the company beating expectations and increasing the full-year guidance.
  • The decline is potentially driven by ARR concerns or the stock simply running ahead of itself into earnings.
  • I believe ARR concerns are unfounded, and that CrowdStrike is well-positioned to deliver strong growth in the following quarters and years.
  • Companies like Snowflake and Cloudflare recently reported underwhelming results, and their share prices are recovering regardless. We could see the same scenario unfold with CrowdStrike, and more so since the results were comparatively stronger.
business teamwork concept; man help friend

francescoch/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) took a hit right out of the gate this morning despite the company beating EPS and revenue estimates, providing fiscal Q2 2024 guidance above Street expectations, and raising the full-year guidance

Share price performance of Snowflake and Cloudflare

YCharts, author's annotations

EV/revenue chart of CrowdStrike, Snowflake, Cloudflare, and SentinelOne

YCharts

Table showing recent and expected revenue growth of CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, Snowflake, and SentinelOne

Seeking Alpha

