Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia Bubble: Sell The Rip

Jun. 01, 2023 11:28 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)INTC2 Comments
Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
9.91K Followers

Summary

  • As Nvidia has skyrocketed towards $1T market cap, investors appear to have started ignoring the fundamentals. As I see no further upside, I am repeating my 2021 Peak Nvidia call.
  • Nvidia's growth sustainability, moat, and valuation are exaggerated, making the stock overvalued and potentially a bubble.
  • Comparing Nvidia to Zoom's temporary pandemic surge, the current demand for AI hardware (and therefore Nvidia's growth) may not be sustainable in the long term.
  • With competition from Intel and other chip vendors being unjustifiably minimized, Nvidia's 98% production gross margin seems unsustainable. Nvidia has no clear AI leadership/moat.
  • The valuation is actually not defensible, as a surge to something on the order of $100B revenue is now being priced in. Sell your shares at the current peak valuation.

Semiconductor Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has skyrocketed towards $1T market cap after upgrading its guidance. Even following the most optimistic estimates, this means, at the current stock price, Nvidia now trades for an absurd >10x P/S for at least the next half a

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
9.91K Followers
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.