PhotoMet/iStock via Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc./GI (NYSE:GETY) is a well-known premium stock photography and footage platform that offers licensed images, videos, and other digital media to corporations, media, and agencies.

After spending years as a private company, it went public through a SPAC in July 2022 at a $4.8 billion valuation. The stock reached +$32 at one point in August, shortly after the completion of the SPAC, but would continue to decline throughout the rest of the year, and is now trading at ~$5 per share.

There are challenges GI is facing at the moment, including its relatively high debt level and a weak revenue growth outlook, which stems from the broad-based lower media spend given the ongoing macro slowdown.

On the flip side, I believe that the headwinds are temporary and there is an attractive growth opportunity post-slowdown. Overall, GI remains well-positioned to capture the growing demand for visual content given its differentiated content library and successful shift to the subscription model.

While I maintain a long-term bullish view, I would assign GI a neutral rating at present. At $4.75 per share, the shares trade at ~13% premium to my modeled target price. As such, it is probably advisable for investors to wait for a better opportunity to initiate a position, which is anywhere under $4.2 per share, according to my model.

Catalyst

With GI experiencing a subpar growth performance with 1% to 2% revenue growth since last year already due to the macro slowdown impacting the media spending, there remains uncertainty regarding how long the slowdown will persist. What I am certain, though, is that the headwinds should be temporary and that GI is well-positioned to bounce back and serve the growing content demand.

Goldman Sachs Research

The UK and US, in particular, contributed +10% and +50% of GI revenues in 2022, and therefore the two key geographies driving GI's business. Research by Goldman Sachs (GS) recently suggests that the US should avoid the inflation-induced recession and that while Europe is potentially having a recession at present, it is relatively a mild one that is unlikely to result in a deep downturn. In addition, the research also points to PCE inflation in the US softening further towards the back end of 2023, which may as well signal a possible economic rebound that drives consumption, followed by media spending.

Post-slowdown, I think that there is a growing pent-up visual media content demand that GI can serve with its comprehensive offering accessible through its ala carte/ALC e-commerce and subscription services.

GETY Presentation

Looking at the most recent quarter in Q1, as well as FY 2022 and FY 2021, it appears that GI's balanced product portfolio mix that addresses demands across different price points and media formats might have been a key factor in its resilience during the downturn and also growth acceleration. In FY 2021, for instance, GI achieved an impressive 10% revenue growth (in constant currency/cc), driven by the adoption of its premium offering, such as the GI royalty-free premium ALC.

Quarterly Report

However, as the economic slowdown seemed to take effect in FY 2022 and then into Q1 2023, the less-premium iStock subscription and ALC businesses were actually driving much of the growth despite the overall growth decelerating to +5% (in cc). In Q1, GI even saw a ~85% increase in LTM active subscribers despite the relatively flat LTM purchasing customers growth, which the management credited to the strength in iStock's business. Meanwhile, GI's editorial business has been steady and resilient as it continues to maintain the relatively same ~11% growth before and during the downturn.

As GI has done quite well in driving and scaling monetization of its visual content assets, it is likely that it will be able to do the same with Unsplash, a recent acquisition that offers attractive growth potential due to the strong organic traffic it brings to GI, enabling GI further to be efficient in managing marketing spend. It is important to note that GI spends just +6% of its revenue on marketing on average, which demonstrates the overall strength of its brand equity across its flagship assets - GI, iStock, and Unsplash.

Morningstar

Moreover, marketing spending was even only 5.8% of revenue in FY 2021, the year when it realized a +10% growth. Given the consistent +20% operating margin, I think that there is a lot of room for GI to increase its marketing budget when it feels necessary to drive higher growth without sacrificing profitability. Taking all of these into account, I see a high possibility for GI to reaccelerate growth to at least +10% (in cc) post-slowdown in FY 2024 onwards as it fires on all cylinders with its comprehensive offering and higher marketing spend.

Risk

I think the real challenge for GI is its relatively high debt level, which is around +$1.4 billion today and creates a greater interest rate risk and impacts the bottom line. Assuming GI achieves an annualized adjusted EBITDA of ~$304 million in FY 2023, Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA is still about 4x. The figure is still a bit far from GI's projection of 3.2x by the end of FY 2022, which makes its expectation of reaching ~2.5x - 3.0x target in the next 12 months a bit unrealistic.

GETY Quarterly Report

The implication of such a high debt level is the high-interest expense, which is also at a higher risk of increasing further given the current high-interest rate environment we are in today. Interest expense already increased to ~$30 million in Q1, slightly contracting the EBITDA margin.

Given the situation, I would be cautious of GI's ability to service its debts from its EBITDA going forward. Since FY 2021, EBITDA has been in a downtrend. It was +$358 million then, +$176 million in FY 2022, and +$141 million on a TTM basis. Even in the best-case scenario where the interest rate remains flat throughout the year, GI will still need to spend around ~$120 million a year to service its debt, which will offset at least +80% of GI's expected EBITDA in FY 2023, should the downtrend pattern continues.

Valuation/Pricing

My target price for GI is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2023 projection:

Bull scenario (60% probability) assumptions - I expect GI to achieve the high-end of its guidance with 4% growth (as reported, not in cc), driven by the growth in subscription businesses across iStock and GI, with editorial maintaining a steady +10% growth and macro slowdown starting to subside around the Q3. I also assume that GI will achieve a 32.7% adjusted EBITDA margin, in line with the guidance, and maintain a ~4x Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA. Bear scenario (40% probability) assumptions - I expect GI to achieve the low end of its guidance with 1% growth (as reported, not in cc). Editorial will maintain a steady +10% growth, but the prolonged slowdown means that the overall growth remains depressed throughout FY 2023. I assume GI to achieve a 32.6% adjusted EBITDA margin, in line with the guidance, but maintain a higher ~4.3x Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA due to the unrestricted cash offsetting the total debt from a weaker position, overwhelmed by increased interest expense.

Author's own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2023 weighted target price of +$5 per share. Discounting that target price with a 20% discount rate, I reached a Present Value/PV weighted target price of ~$4.2 per share. The 20% discount rate represents the expected annual return for holding GI.

In summary, ~$4.2 per share is the highest price point at which investors can purchase the stock to realize a projected 20% annual return should my FY 2023 target price of +$5 be achieved. At ~$4.75 per share today, the stock trades at a ~13% premium to my target price, suggesting that it is overvalued.

Conclusion

My finding suggests that despite GI's longer-term attractive growth prospect, the ongoing inflation and recession-related macro weakness continue to make it difficult to make the case for initiating an entry point in the stock today.

Despite the expectation of interest rates reaching their peak in the near term, we may still be in a high-interest rate environment throughout the rest of the year. The fact that the company is relatively highly leveraged at present does not help, as it may create additional pressure on profitability through high-interest rate payments.

I continue to believe that GI remains well-positioned to deliver growth acceleration post-slowdown, which will drive share performance. Considering the current price level today, though, I would rate the stock neutral and advise potential investors to watch the price action in the near term to seek an ideal entry point. It remains slightly overvalued at $4.75 per share but would be an attractive buy anywhere below $4.2 per share.