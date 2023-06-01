9 Upcoming Dividend Increases

istock_onespirit/iStock via Getty Images

Many investors have found that companies that have a track record of increasing dividends tend to perform better than those that do not. When a company's management declares an increase in dividends, it usually indicates a strong business performance and a commitment to rewarding shareholders. As an observer of companies that have consistently grown their dividends, I provide you with the latest information on upcoming increases. Below are some useful lists that give insight into the stocks that are raising their dividends in the next week, which is particularly relevant in today's inflationary climate.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

The following information is the result of combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet available on this website with upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process involves merging data on companies with a history of dividend growth with their forthcoming dividend payments. It is important to note that all of the companies included in this list have a minimum of five years of consistent dividend growth.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date marks the eligibility cut-off point for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have purchased shares by the close of the preceding business day. For example, if the ex-dividend date falls on a Tuesday, you must have bought (or already owned) the shares by the market close on Monday. Note that if the ex-dividend date is on a Monday (or a Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), you must have acquired the shares by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 8 Challenger 0 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) 10 4.54 5-Jun-23 7.14% Contender Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 37 1.71 6-Jun-23 8.70% Champion Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 13 2.01 6-Jun-23 8.00% Contender Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 21 3.68 7-Jun-23 4.55% Contender Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 13 2.06 7-Jun-23 9.62% Contender The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 21 2.36 8-Jun-23 7.53% Contender IDEX Corporation (IEX) 14 1.29 8-Jun-23 6.67% Contender CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 11 2.76 8-Jun-23 7.14% Contender United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 10 5.67 8-Jun-23 1.23% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent HVT 0.28 0.3 7.14% DCI 0.23 0.25 8.70% AVY 0.75 0.81 8.00% FLO 0.22 0.23 4.55% NSP 0.52 0.57 9.62% TRV 0.93 1 7.53% IEX 0.6 0.64 6.67% CNO 0.14 0.15 7.14% UBCP 0.163 0.165 1.23% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High HVT 26.42 22.38 38.53 12.64 18% Off Low 31% Off High DCI 58.54 45.47 66.96 27.02 29% Off Low 13% Off High AVY 161.11 150.4 202.73 24.62 7% Off Low 21% Off High FLO 24.99 23.59 29.92 48.39 6% Off Low 16% Off High NSP 110.7 86.58 131.09 22.19 28% Off Low 16% Off High TRV 169.15 148.13 193.49 15.33 14% Off Low 13% Off High IEX 199.13 170.67 245.6 38.97 17% Off Low 19% Off High CNO 21.71 16.24 26.2 7.21 34% Off Low 17% Off High UBCP 11.64 11.14 17.66 9.96 4% Off Low 34% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I have arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule UBCP 5.67 6.7 4.6 5.8 6.1 11.5 HVT 4.54 12 12.8 13.3 -0.4 17.9 FLO 3.68 4.8 5 5.3 7.5 9 CNO 2.76 7.7 8.4 9.2 21.5 11.9 TRV 2.36 5.7 4.3 5.3 7.3 7.6 NSP 2.06 15.6 17 26.2 19.9 28.3 AVY 2.01 10.3 9 10.8 10.8 12.8 DCI 1.71 4.6 3.1 5.2 9.5 6.8 IEX 1.29 11.1 6.3 10.2 11.6 11.5 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

As an investor, I prioritize finding stocks with consistent dividend growth and a track record of outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to assess their performance. This ETF has a strong history of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. If you can't surpass the benchmark, it's wise to consider investing in it.

Here's the total return chart of SCHD versus everyone on the list. For reference, SCHD had a total return of 185%. NSP was the top performer with a monster 851% total return. AVY and IEX were also great, with a 354% and 312% return, respectively.

SCHD was fourth on the list, so everyone else not mentioned didn't perform as well as the index.

Data by YCharts

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.