Sell Alert: 2 Crowd Favorite Dividend Stocks To Dump And 2 Replacement Stocks

Jun. 02, 2023
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Summary

  • The performance of different sectors indicates a brewing rebound in the economy in 2024.
  • The stock market is a leading indicator, and we are still transitioning from recessionary sector performance to rebound performance.
  • Here are 2 stocks to sell and 2 replacement stocks for dividend investors who want to protect their capital and maximize future dividends.
Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Written by Sam Kovacs.

Introduction

2023 has been a year in which investors have had a tough time getting a read on the markets.

While the Fed has been busy increasing rates, inflation has somewhat stabilized, the economy has

Historical sector performance

Fidelity

Sector Performance

SeekingAlpha

borrowing costs remain high

WSJ

Retailer Performance YTD

Retailer Performance YTD (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

WMT DFT Chart

WMT DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

WMT Income Projection

WMT Income Projection (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

KO DFT Chart

KO DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

KO Income SImulation

KO Income SImulation (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

May Investor Presentation

May Investor Presentation (VICI)

VICI DFT Chart

VICI DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Dividend Growth

Dividend Growth (VICI)

VICI Income Projection

VICI Income Projection (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

SCHW DFT Chart

SCHW DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BBY LOW HD VICI SCHW TGT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

