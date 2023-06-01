Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney's The Little Mermaid Proves The Company Is Just As Popular As Ever

Jun. 01, 2023 11:43 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)1 Comment
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid generated $185.8 million globally in its opening weekend, despite claims that the company is suffering from consumer backlash due to its stance on social issues.
  • Disney's box office market share remains above its historical average, indicating that consumers are still flocking to the content it produces.
  • The company's recent struggles are likely due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic at the box office, rather than a lack of popularity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

"The Little Mermaid" Australian Premiere - Arrivals

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Entertainment

Over this past weekend, another film by The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was released in theaters. That happened to be the live action version of The Little Mermaid. Ever since the company voiced its

Box Office

The Numbers

Box Office

Box Office Mojo

Box Office

The Numbers

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
27.41K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.