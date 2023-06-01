Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 10:47 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.85K Followers

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Call June 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Darren Woods - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Robert Brackett

Good morning. My name is Bob Brackett. I'm Bernstein's North American oil analyst. Welcome to the second day of the 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. We are not expecting a fire drill. So if the fire alarm goes off, please take it seriously. The primary path out is straight from the back door to the right through the breakfast area, down the escalators with a muster point on Sixth Avenue at 54. If for any reason that path is blocked, you will turn left. You'll find a stairwell just to the left. You'll go down the stairwell and again, muster directly on the Sixth Avenue.

It is my great pleasure to have Darren Woods, the CEO and Chairman of ExxonMobil here. I was given a bit of a script by IR, and I will quickly go off of it because I spent 8 years at ExxonMobil. My father spent more than 30. When I was at ExxonMobil, I would go to the library, and I would read the history of ExxonMobil. So I'm very much a historian of ExxonMobil. And there are some radically interesting things happening at ExxonMobil at time scales measured in hundreds of years, right?

So if you think about changes at Exxon, one, they're here at SDC. I would not mark that as historic. But it is evidence of the change. So if you think we have Jen Driscoll, Head of IR, saying in front of us, an outsider we have within ExxonMobil for the first time that I'm aware of, an outsider as CFO. Kathryn Mikells joined at the end of last year.

