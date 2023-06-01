Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carrier Global: Sustainability As A Growth Driver

Jun. 01, 2023 12:04 PM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)
Felix Fung
Felix Fung
Summary

  • Carrier Global's recent acquisition and divestment sharpen its focus on HVAC and sustainability.
  • HVAC should continue to see upbeat growth thanks to the increasing emphasis on energy-efficient products.
  • The acquisition expands the company's presence in the sustainability market, which should present huge growth opportunities.
  • The current valuation is meaningfully discounted compared to peers.
  • I rate the company as a buy.

Air conditioning pipeline on white wall of office container against cloud on blue sky

Prapat Aowsakorn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is making moves lately, as it acquired Viessmann's climate solutions and planned to divest two of its current divisions. I believe this strengthens the company's prospects as they

I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

