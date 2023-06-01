Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MTUM's Rebalance Unveiled: Nvidia Now The Top Holding

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has completed its semi-annual rebalancing process, shifting roughly 18% to the Information Technology sector.
  • The ETF's performance now depends on the continued success of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, including NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.
  • Despite a bearish descending triangle pattern, MTUM tends to perform well following the May rebalance, and I have a hold rating today.

Futuristic central processor unit. Powerful Quantum CPU on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

It is a big day in ETF land. The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is completing its semi-annual rebalancing process. The changes this time around are dramatic.

According to Eric Balchunas at Bloomberg, the portfolio is shifting

May 2023 MTUM Rebalance Changes (Estimates)

Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg

S&P Global

SPX attribution

MTUM: Portfolio Allocation & (Previous) Factor Profiles

Morningstar

MTUM's New Top 10 Holdings

iShares

MTUM: Bullish June Through August Trends

Equity Clock

MTUM: Bearish Descending Triangle

StockCharts.com

Bonus Chart I: MTUM's Relative Gains Gone

StockCharts.com

Bonus Chart II: VFMO > MTUM Last 3 Years

StockCharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

