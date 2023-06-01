da-kuk

It is a big day in ETF land. The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is completing its semi-annual rebalancing process. The changes this time around are dramatic.

According to Eric Balchunas at Bloomberg, the portfolio is shifting a sizable 17.7% to the high-growth Information Technology sector at the expense of what had been overweights in Health Care and Energy. With the extraordinarily strong YTD return seen in the newly minted “Magnificent Seven” stocks, MTUM’s next six-month performance is dependent on those few names continuing to work.

I have a hold rating on the fund as I see the broad domestic large-cap market consolidating in the summer months ahead.

May 2023 MTUM Rebalance Changes (Estimates)

Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg

May and YTD S&P 500 Performance Attribution: Mega-Cap Tech All The Way

SPX attribution

For background, iShares states that MTUM offers investors exposure to large- and mid-cap US stocks sporting relatively higher price momentum. It takes an index-based approach and gives investors access to the momentum factor, which has historically driven a significant portion of the market’s long-term risk and return. MTUM tracks the iShares index of US large- and mid-cap momentum index.

With a low 0.15% annual expense ratio and nearly $9 billion in assets under management, it’s a popular fund with factor investors despite dreadful returns in the last year plus. Tradeability is high as MTUM boasts just a 0.03% 30-day median bid/ask spread, and average daily volume near 400,000 shares.

As of May 31, the ETF holds 127 equities and has a trailing yield of 2.1% - I would expect a smaller income return going forward given the more growth-oriented portfolio today versus a month ago. Its updated price-to-earnings ratio is now above the S&P 500’s at more than 21 times.

According to the Morningstar Style Box, MTUM is almost exclusively large-cap today, with dominance from mega-cap names. It is also much more oriented in the upper-right part of the box, indicating a large-cap growth focus. Just 19% of the portfolio is large-cap value. What’s cool about the image below is that you can see how much MTUM was in value as of the end of April when eyeing the Factor Profile view.

MTUM: Portfolio Allocation & (Previous) Factor Profiles

Morningstar

The stock lineup is now very similar to that of the S&P 500. Several members of the Magnificent Seven are in the refreshed MTUM top 10 positions. NVIDIA (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) command more than 15% of the allocation. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is the lone Energy sector company in the top 10.

MTUM's New Top 10 Holdings

iShares

Seasonally, regardless of the portfolio breakdown, MTUM tends to do well following the May rebalance. Data from Equity Clock reveal that late Q2 through August is primetime to be long the ETF.

MTUM: Bullish June Through August Trends

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

While the portfolio changes, technicians only care about what the chart looks like. I see a bearish consolidation pattern in play. Notice in the graph below that MTUM features a bearish descending triangle pattern. The logic is that the trend of larger degree, down in this case, will be the ultimate outcome.

A breakdown below the $129 to $130 range may result in a cascade of selling pressure, taking MTUM further off its all-time high of $194 notched in late 2021. With a flat 200-day moving average and poor RSI momentum readings lately, the bears appear more in control than the bulls. A rally above $145 would help mitigate downside technical risks.

MTUM: Bearish Descending Triangle

StockCharts.com

Bonus Chart I

MTUM has now given back all its relative gains against the S&P 500. Since the ETF’s launch in 2013, it has been quite the roller coaster. Momentum as a factor peaked in early 2021 near the height of speculative mania. Since then, though, MTUM has undergone a series of unfortunately-timed rebalances.

Bonus Chart I: MTUM's Relative Gains Gone

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold on MTUM. I expect choppy trading this summer in the broad market, and the fund’s new portfolio that resembles the S&P 500 likely keeps close to the SPX’s performance trends. If you are going to play the momentum factor, I would rather own the Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) which rebalances more frequently and is less top-heavy.

Bonus Chart II: VFMO > MTUM Last 3 Years