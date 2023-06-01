Luca Piccini Basile

After having analyzed the Asian truck merger with the Japanese Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus (89% controlled by Daimler Truck) and Hino (50% controlled by Toyota), Iveco Group N.V. (OTCPK:IVCGF) might step up thanks to potential aggregations.

The Asian merger was finalized with the aim of working jointly on the development of hydrogen, self-driving, and electric vehicles. Although the deal concerns players operating in a region where Iveco is absent, this demonstrates the aggregation needs to share the necessary CAPEX for the technological transition. Here at the Lab, we remain of the idea that Iveco can make the leap in quality through mergers (the same company is looking for solutions to increase heavy vehicles scale), accelerating the recovery plan and reducing the gap with its main competitors. It is no coincidence that Iveco recently signed a Memorandum of understanding with Hyundai which goes in this direction. On a negative note related to the Asian merger, as regards possible effects on Iveco's business, we know that FPT Industrial (the division that produces engines, transmissions, and axles) has been supplying engines to Mitsubishi Fuso for over 15 years. However, there is no disclosure of sales. While, we do not foresee changes in the short term, given that the contract has been extended until 2030, we do not exclude that there may be changes to the agreements in the long term.

Still related to negative development, Iveco Group and Nikola Corporation concluded their partnership. The companies worked together by launching BEVs and FCEVs for regional and long-haul transportation. Both corporations now aim to target their reference "home" market. Indeed, Iveco will focus on its regional market i.e. Europe to develop and commercialize batteries and FCEVs thanks also to Gate implementation. While, Nikola will focus on the North American region's activities, with an integrated approach to customers under the Hyla brand distribution.

Therefore, Iveco Group will acquire a 100% equity stake in the Ulm JV in Germany. Moreover, the Italian truck company will gain a license to use the jointly developed control software. While Nikola will secure the Iveco S-Way technology license for North American regions and related auto parts supply. In addition, it will obtain the co-ownership of the new electric axle, a cutting-edge technology developed by Iveco and FPT Industrial. In numbers, according to our estimates, Iveco will move on in this transaction through available liquidity of $35 million in cash and partly in Nikola shares (20 million shares). Iveco will be able to absorb the negative cash flow impact through cash flow generation and there was no downgrade on the 2023 cash flow target. Iveco Group also holds a significant amount of Nikola shares and we believe it is going to be a write-off.

Iveco-NIKOLA JV

Source: Iveco Q1 results presentation

Q1 results

Looking at the recent results, Iveco sees double-digit revenue growth in the 2023 first quarter and revises its estimates upwards for the whole year. The truck and bus company controlled by Exor Galaxy closed the quarter with consolidated revenues of €3.4 billion, a figure which is equivalent to a growth of 11.5% over the same period a year ago. Net revenues from industrial activities amounted to €3.33 billion, up 10.6% mainly due to better prices and higher volumes. Adjusted net profit reached €63 million and was up by €21 million in Q1 2022, which mainly excludes the negative after-tax impact of €44 million from the pre-agreed acquisition price of the 100% Ulm JV stake. Adjusted EBIT margin is now at 4.8%. However, this was the second year of the company's transformation plan. For the CEO, «the recent results mark our stable improvement in performance, which includes the success of our electric buses, in conjunction with the inauguration of the low and zero emission bus plant in Italy». Here at the Lab, we recently analyzed the new industrial facility.

Iveco Q1 Financials in a Snap

Conclusion and Valuation

Based on the current industry outlook, solid pricing, backlog, and in the absence of any signs of unusual levels of order cancellations, Iveco has revised upwards its preliminary financial outlook for 2023. The company is guiding consolidated adjusted EBIT up, to between €510 and €550 million, net revenues of industrial activities up from 3% to 5% compared to 2022. In addition, Industrials' SG&A expenses are confirmed at around 6% of net revenues, with Industrials' net cash at around $2 billion and Industrials' CAPEX now expected to grow at a 15% level. In our last publication, we emphasized how we were above the core adjusted EBIT guidance compared to Wall Street analyst expectations.

In the wake of the recent quarterly figures and despite the persistence of supply chain problems and shortage of components, results were better than consensus expectations. The 2023 guidance has been raised and the company almost completed its first buyback tranche for a €55 million value with the aim of buying back up to 10 million ordinary shares up to a maximum value amount of €130 million. All are in line for Iveco, and today we decided to reaffirm our target price of €10 per share. Downside risks are included in our initiation of coverage.

Iveco 2023 higher guidance

