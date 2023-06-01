Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Mobil And Short-Term Threats

Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
8.54K Followers

Summary

  • The US government has a (non-binding) 2035 target for 100% clean electricity by 2035. Things are changing fast and this impacts use of natural gas for making electricity.
  • A barrel of oil is primarily used to make gasoline (49%) and diesel (26%). Electrification of wheeled transport means a substantial decline in the use of these fuels.
  • Exxon’s oil and gas products are under threat now from replacements that don’t rely on fossil fuels. Oil prices are very supply/demand sensitive, changing dramatically with a small percentage change.
  • Climate-related issues involve massive flood-related losses in major food production areas in Pakistan, Africa, Italy and California. This provides new impetus to decarbonize.
  • The rapid exit from fossil fuels and climate-related food losses are neglected but near-term issues making investing in XOM risky.
CO2 reducing icon on global earth decrease CO2 or carbon dioxide emission, carbon footprint and carbon credit to limit global warming from climate change, Earth ESG for develop green energy

champpixs/iStock via Getty Images

I’m very focused on the oil and gas industry and especially Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) because this industry is at the start of its ending and this provides opportunity for investors interested in what comes next. A key part of the

This article was written by

Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
8.54K Followers
Keith began his career as a research scientist (developmental biology, biochemistry, molecular biology) at the Australian National University, University of Oxford (UK), the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry (Munich, Germany) and finally Macquarie University (Sydney) where he held a Chair in Biology and established the Centre for Analytical Biotechnology. Pioneering the area of proteomics (with Marc Wilkins in his group coining the term), Keith established the world’s first government-funded Major National Proteomics Facility (Australian Proteome Analysis Facility) which was involved with industrialising protein science. Keith left academe with his team to found Proteome Systems Ltd in 1999 to commercialise proteomics. The company had a strong focus on intellectual property, engineering/technology and bioinformatics. As CEO he led the company to ASX listing in 2004. Since 2005 Keith has been involved in new business development in biotech, e-health and other emerging technologies. Keith sees climate change and sustainable development as a major issue for humankind and also a major business disruptor/risk and opportunity. Keith holds a Bachelor Agr Science from the University of Melbourne and a PhD from the Australian National University. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering and received an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) for services to the Biotechnology Industry. He has received various industry awards including an Innovation Hero Medal from the Warren Centre for Advanced Engineering. With 300 scientific papers and many patents written, Keith has a clear view of innovation in the Biotechnology and Climate/Renewable Energy space. He is not a financial advisor but his perspective adds relevance to decision-making concerning feasibility and investment in technology innovation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.