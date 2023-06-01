David Becker

Investment Thesis

At the moment, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) GPUs lag behind Nvidia Corporation’s (NVDA) GPUs in terms of performance in data centers that run generative AI, so AMD isn’t getting as much of a boost for its financial results as Nvidia, although AMD’s CPUs are still popular. However, the emerging trend toward retooling data centers with accelerators for AI-powered technologies will ratchet up the future growth of the industry, which is also positive for AMD. In the gaming business, AMD continues to have the best graphics card in terms of the price/quality ratio, but Nvidia has gained the lead in the realm of professional solutions.

We believe now isn’t the best time for long-term investors to enter the stock, as the shares are fairly valued by the market.

Data Center segment is struggling

Revenue in AMD’s Data Center segment totaled $1.3 bln in 1Q 2023, exhibiting almost no y/y growth and down 22% q/q. That’s at a time when its key rival in the market – Nvidia – has gained an increasingly broad range of orders for the next few quarters.

Why is Nvidia powering ahead, and AMD isn’t? The key difference between Nvidia’s and AMD’s graphics processors lies in their architecture. Nvidia GPUs come equipped with CUDA cores that can assist with general computing through the CUDA parallel computing platform. The proprietary CUDA platform is compatible only with Nvidia cards. Nvidia chips can also run the Tensor core technology, which helps boost the performance of deep learning algorithms. AMD’s GPUs come equipped with computing cores and data stream processors. AMD has developed alternative, open-source technologies for GPU-based parallel computing: the Radeon Open Compute Ecosystem and the GPUFORT project. However, CUDA libraries are more compatible with the most popular deep learning APIs: TensorFlow and PyTorch. So, the reason why Nvidia has gained leadership over AMD in the data center segment is its programming ecosystem.

Tom’s Hardware has tested how Stable Diffusion, a popular AI image creator, runs on the latest Nvidia, AMD and Intel GPUs. Nvidia's RTX 40-series results were much better, compared with AMD’s RDNA 3 series, although AMD’s performance wasn’t too bad either. Intel’s latest chips ended up at the bottom of the test’s scorecard. Nvidia GPUs are currently faster and better when it comes to AI workloads, so the demand to use them in data centers is higher than it is for AMD cards.

There’s currently strong demand from major cloud service providers for EPYC central processors, with sales rising by double-digit percentage, according to AMD. The company is on track to launch Bergamo, AMD’s first cloud-native server CPU, and Genoa X, its fourth-generation EPYC processor with 3D chipsets, at the end of 2Q 2023. That will provide leadership in technical computing workloads, the company said.

Gaming segment is stable

AMD’s revenue in the gaming segment came to $1.76 bln in 1Q 2023, down 6% y/y and up 7% q/q, in a show of a stable recovery.

The main battle of graphics cards has always been waged between Nvidia and AMD, with Nvidia taking up more than 80% of the market of discrete graphics processors (dGPUs).

Amid the downturn of the GPU market, the technological race has accelerated, reaching the next level. As an example, competition is unfolding in ray tracing and deep learning super sampling (DLSS). Currently, Nvidia is offering DLSS 3, which is implemented in games 7 times faster than DLSS 2. There are 4 times as many games that support Nvidia technology, compared with AMD’s alternative, FSR 2.0. In March, AMD teased FSR 3.0, but there’s no release date yet. As one of the new features, FSR 3.0 will be embedded within graphics drivers, which means it will not be supported on Nvidia and Intel Corporation (INTC) software, unless these companies integrate support for FSR 3.0 into their drivers. FSR 3.0 will also be able to generate up to 4 interpolated frames per 1 real frame, compared with 1:1 for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0. If AMD successfully applies FSR 3.0, that will tip the balance in the technological race in its favor, but for now, Nvidia is in the lead with its DLSS.

Currently, the fastest graphics card for gaming is the Nvidia RTX 4090, but its price ranges from $1599 to $2000, which is extremely expensive given the falling real incomes.

AMD tries to compete

If RTX 4090 is taken out of the picture, then it’s far less clear who, between Nvidia and AMD, has the competitive advantage. According to Digital Trends, the best graphics card in terms of price-to-performance ratio is the AMD RX 7090 XTX, which is capable of delivering more than 60 fps in the most demanding games currently available. The starting price of the graphics card is $999, or 20% cheaper compared with the similar Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card that retails for $1199. However, the RTX 4090's performance in terms of fps is 20%-40% better compared with the AMD RX 7090 XTX, depending on the tested game, which will not be critical for most gamers. The RTX 4090 solution is more suited to professionals in the visualization industry.

The above-mentioned graphics cards belong to the expensive segment, but both companies have recently released lower-priced graphics cards that still run on the latest technologies. On May 24, Nvidia brought to market the RTX 4060 Ti (three versions will be available: the basic 4060, the 8GB 4060 Ti, and the 16GB one) at the price of $400, and on May 25, AMD released the RX 7600 retailing for $270. However, according to tests, the AMD graphics card underperforms in most games, compared with the Nvidia rival product, especially in ray tracing tests. It is more suitable for 1080p games than 1440p games, for which the Nvidia card is well optimized. At the same time, the AMD card is slightly inferior to the Intel ARC A770 and A750 cards, which cost $350 and $250, respectively.

In this case, AMD continues to be a worthy competition to Nvidia. Nvidia is offering the most expensive but also the most powerful graphics card in the low-price segment. The AMD card is about two-thirds of that price and also has good specifications. The increasing competition from Intel is also gaining importance. Intel, which leads the market for integrated graphics cards, launched the Arc Alchemist line of discrete graphics cards as recently as early 2022, after returning to the market at the end of 2020. Given that Arc GPUs are cheap and their performance is on par with AMD’s cards, it is not surprising that Intel's shipments in the market are growing. Intel's share of the dGPU market expanded from 5% in 4Q 2021 to 9% in 4Q 2022, while AMD's share decreased from 18% in 4Q 2021 to 9% in 4Q 2022.

AMD’s financial results

Despite the tight competition on the markets of data centers and gaming GPUs, we are raising the forecast for the medium-term growth of AMD’s Data Center segment from 16% to 25% y/y and the gaming business from 28% to 33% y/y. We also anticipate a faster recovery of AMD’s Client unit, pegging it at 70% y/y versus the prior estimate of 30% y/y.

As a result, we are lowering the forecast for AMD’s revenue from $24.9 bln (+5.5% y/y) to $23.5 bln (-0.5% y/y) for 2023 and raising it from $30.3 bln (+22% y/y) to $31.1 bln (+33% y/y) for 2024.

On the back of the changes to the forecast for AMD’s revenue, we are lowering the EBITDA forecast from $4817 mln (-11% y/y) to $4343 mln (-19% y/y) for 2023, but raising it from $6661 mln (+38% y/y) to $7422 mln (+71% y/y) for 2024.

Valuation

Based on the new assumptions, we are assigning the HOLD rating to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares.

The share price of $127 was achieved by computing the target price based on 2025 financial results, and discounting it to the FTM price at the rate of 13% per annum.

Conclusion

Now it is clear that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is fiercely trying to compete with Nvidia Corporation for product technology, but is lagging in this race so far. In the datacenter market, Nvidia's chips are better adapted to AI tasks, and in the gaming graphics card market, they are more efficient and support ray tracing well. AMD is trying to catch up with Nvidia in this respect and is so far competitive in terms of price/performance. Therefore, AMD's position in the video game market is stable, but there is still a lot of work to be done in the datacenter market.

The key risk for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is the much faster development of competitors in the data center market, which should make AMD lag further behind and significantly reduce the company's prospects.