Colgate-Palmolive: Stagnation And Debt-Fueled Dividends

Jun. 01, 2023 12:25 PM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)CLX, KMB, PG, RBGLY, RBGPF, UL, UNLYF
Summary

  • CL's business has suffered from supply chain issues, with margins contracting across the board, but evidence suggests this is slowing.
  • Our view is that the Filorga transaction several years ago is likely a failure, with much of its value now written off. This should normalize future EPS.
  • Q1 performance is attractive, with 10% organic growth.
  • Although their relative performance against peers is good, the business is operating in an unsustainable way with its capital allocation.
  • Our biggest issue is that the business looks to be funding dividends / BB through further debt and reducing cash to record-low levels. Pay-out ratio sits at 107%.

Colgate Palmolive building. Former factory for Colgate Palmolive products such as soap and toothpaste. Converted to apartments in 1997.

A-Shot-of-Bliss

Company description

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments Oral, Personal, and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition.

  • The Oral, Personal, and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, and other home/consumer goods. Brands within this segment include Colgate, and
CL

Organic Sales (CL)

Colgate Palmolive

Sales by Division (1) (CL)

CL

Sales by division (2) (CL)

AA

CL - Financials (TIKR Terminal)

Growth stocks seeking alpha

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Profitability

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Colgate Palmolive

CL valuation (Seeking Alpha)

We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

