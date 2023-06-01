Khanchit Khirisutchalual

A Quick Take On Lemeng Holdings Limited

Lemeng Holdings Limited (LIAI) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its Class B shares, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates a demand-side programmatic digital advertising platform in China.

Top line revenue growth has declined, comprehensive income has dropped substantially and the firm faces numerous operating risks in China.

Lemeng Overview

Beijing, China-based Lemeng Holdings Limited was founded to provide mobile app advertising to app developers and brand advertisers in China via its demand-side platform.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Baohua Feng, who has been with the firm since its inception in September 2014 and was previously General Manager at Beijing Fenghua Herui Technology Co and prior to that in senior roles at other technology-oriented companies.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Programmatic advertising

Agency vertical media resources

Data management

Tencent/Baidu cooperation

As of December 31, 2022, Lemeng has booked fair market value investment of $8.7 million from investors including Baohua Feng, Lemeng Bros., HB Global and Longwin Lightenbright Investment Management Co.

Lemeng - Customer Acquisition

The company focuses its marketing efforts in the industries of mobile apps, banks, telecom companies and game advertising support.

The chart below shows how management views the company's position in the mobile advertising market:

Mobile Advertising Market Structure (SEC)

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenues have decreased substantially, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 0.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 0.6% Click to enlarge

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling spend, dropped to negative (21.4x) in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

LIAI’s most recent calculation was negative (1%) as of December 31, 2022, so the firm has performed poorly in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % -9% EBITDA % 8% Total -1% Click to enlarge

Lemeng’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by eMarketer, the Chinese advertising industry was an estimated $152 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $206 billion by 2025.

Digital media ad spending is expected to grow in 2022 by 11.5%, its lowest growth rate since the start of tracking the metric.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a drop in traditional channel usage and growth in digital channel advertising by most companies.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of various elements of the Chinese media advertising market:

Media Ad Spending In China (eMarketer)

Lemeng Holdings Limited's Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top line revenue

Decreasing gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating profit and margin

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 75,208,645 -8.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 82,584,146 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 7,211,812 -31.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 10,532,191 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 9.59% -24.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 12.75% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 5,858,644 7.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 6,556,811 7.9% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 2,516,274 3.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 7,327,812 9.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (2,145,398) Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (1,926,960) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2022, Lemeng had $522,918 in cash and $22.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was negative ($2.1 million).

Lemeng’s IPO Details

LIAI intends to sell four million shares of Class B stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $20.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to twenty votes per share. Class B shareholders will have one vote per share and the company founder and Chairman will have voting control of the company immediately post-IPO.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $83.6 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 20.0%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

The firm is an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently anticipate using approximately 50% of the gross proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including product development, sales and marketing activities, expansion of existing and future market. In addition, we may also use 30% of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in technologies, solutions or businesses that complement our business; however, as of the date of this prospectus, we have not identified any acquisition targets and are not engaged in any related negotiations. We intend to use the remaining net proceeds to repay short-term financings and long-term debt. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said it was not aware of any legal actions against the company as of December 31, 2022.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Prime Number Capital.

Valuation Metrics For Lemeng Holdings

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $100,000,000 Enterprise Value $83,622,801 Price / Sales 1.33 EV / Revenue 1.11 EV / EBITDA 14.27 Earnings Per Share $0.12 Operating Margin 7.79% Net Margin 3.35% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 20.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$2,145,502 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -2.15% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.00 CapEx Ratio -20,628.83 Revenue Growth Rate -8.93% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

Commentary About Lemeng Holdings

LIAI is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate expansion plans and potential acquisitions.

The firm’s financials have shown declining top line revenue, reduced gross profit and gross margin, lowered operating profit and margin and higher cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was negative ($2.1 million).

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its Selling efficiency multiple dropped to 10.0x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to reinvest any future earnings back into the company's growth plans.

There are restrictions on the payment of dividends under Cayman Islands law.

The company’s Rule of 40 results have been negative (1%) and have fared poorly recently.

The market opportunity for digital advertising in China is large and expected to grow materially through 2025.

Like other Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Additionally, the Chinese government's crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs and their post-IPO performance.

A significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit for three years by the PCAOB. Management says the firm’s auditor (Friedman, LLP) books are subject to PCAOB audits, so the company is presently at risk of potential future delisting under the HFCA.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a very different approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Prime Number Capital is the sole underwriter and the four IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (30.8%) since their IPO. This is an upper-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook as a public company is the uncertain nature of Chinese regulatory pronouncements and the new government’s generally less business-friendly activities.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 1.11x.

Top line revenue has declined, comprehensive income has dropped substantially and the firm faces numerous operating risks in China.

I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced