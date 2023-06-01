Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 11:38 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI), BLBLF
Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juliet Yang - Executive Director of Investor Relations

Sam Fan - Chief Financial Officer

Rui Chen - Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer

Carly Li - Vice Chairwoman of the Board & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Chan - JPMorgan

Yiwen Zhang - China Renaissance

Lincoln Kong - Goldman Sachs

Lei Zhang - Bank of America Securities

Xueqing Zhang - CICC

Felix Liu - UBS

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Bilibili First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Juliet Yang, Executive Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Juliet Yang

Thank you, operator.

During this call, we'll discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results could differ materially from those mentioned in today's news release and in this discussion due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our most recent filing with the SEC and Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The non-GAAP financial measures we provide are for comparison purpose only. Definitions of these measures and a reconciliation table are available in the news release we issued earlier today.

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. In addition, an investor presentation and a webcast replay of this conference call will be available on the Bilibili IR website at ir.bilibili.com.

Joining us today from Bilibili senior management are Mr. Rui Chen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Carly Li, Vice Chairwoman of the Board and Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sam Fan, Chief Financial Officer.

