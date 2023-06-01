Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XLV: The Powerhouse ETF Driving Health And Wealth

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.3K Followers

Summary

  • XLV is a well-diversified healthcare ETF with a low expense ratio and a decent dividend yield.
  • The ETF comes with anti-cyclical characteristics, strong long-term dividend growth, and a high likelihood of long-term outperformance.
  • While XLV is currently underperforming the market, I believe that XLV has become an attractive long-term investment at current prices.
Insurance company client take out complete insurance concept. Assurance and insurance: car, real estate and property, travel, finances, health, family and life. 3d render yellow

Phiwath Jittamas

Introduction

It's time to do something we haven't done in a while: discussing an ETF. In this case, we'll discuss an ETF you may be familiar with. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) is one of the most

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.3K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR, ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.