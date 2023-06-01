Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Route1 Inc. (ROIUF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 11:47 AM ETRoute1 Inc. (ROIUF), ROI:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.85K Followers

Route1 Inc. (OTCPK:ROIUF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call June 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Busseri - President and CEO

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Route1 First Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Shortly, we will begin with the formal presentation. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this call is being recorded today, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to Tony Busseri, Route1’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Tony Busseri

Good morning, everyone. I hope you’re doing well, as we approach summertime here. Looking forward to sharing with you more of our results for the first quarter of 2023. Before we get going, I’m going to read a standard legal notice, so just bear with me.

As described in the Company slides, I would like to inform listeners that this presentation contains statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain facts and assumptions, including expected financial performance, business prospects, technological development, and development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in the reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.