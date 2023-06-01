QQQ: The Tech Rally Is Just Getting Started
Summary
- Some of our favorite technology names have skyrocketed from their overly depressed bear market lows.
- Despite some top-tech stocks being overbought, high-quality technology companies should continue dominating in the coming years.
- AI, robotics, autonomous vehicles, the metaverse, and other high-growth future ventures should enable revenue growth and profitability to expand as we move forward.
- Additionally, the Fed is close to ending the tightening cycle, and a move toward a more accommodative monetary stance should benefit top tech companies.
- The upcoming payrolls report is a wild card and could cause a significant pullback if the all-important jobs report disappoints.
We often discuss the S&P 500/SPX (SP500), but it's the Nasdaq 100 that's driving things. There are many exciting possibilities in AI, robotics, autonomous vehicles, the metaverse, and more. The best-positioned companies to benefit from this explosive revolution include some of our favorite companies in the Nasdaq 100.
I use Invesco's (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trust ETF as a proxy for the Nasdaq 100. Its top holdings include the usual suspects like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and other technology-oriented heavyweights. These seven mega-cap names account for over 50% of QQQ's weight.
I discussed the "bottom being in" for many high-quality tech stocks in my early November 2021 article. Our favorite tech stocks have appreciated considerably since QQQ's successful retest of the bear market lows. Here's their performance from the bear market bottom (trough to peak):
- Microsoft: 59%.
- Apple: 44%.
- Alphabet: 51%.
- Nvidia: 289%.
- AMD (AMD): 138%.
- Meta Platforms (META): 201%.
- Amazon: 52%.
- Palantir (PLTR): 150%.
We've seen some spectacular gains, and there should be some short-term pullbacks. Nevertheless, while many of our favorite tech names appreciated considerably from their deeply oversold levels, high-quality technology companies should continue dominating as we advance. Higher-than-expected revenue growth and increasing profitability potential should lead to higher-than-anticipated financial results.
Furthermore, the Fed is likely close to concluding its tightening cycle and should return to a more accommodative monetary stance sooner than anticipated. Therefore, a favorable fundamental backdrop coupled with a constructive technical image and improving sentiment should provide substantial upside potential for QQQ and high-quality tech names in the coming years.
The Nasdaq 100 - It's Amazing
The Nasdaq 100 has skyrocketed since the bear market ended in October last year. The most widely followed Nasdaq 100 ETF crashed by a staggering 37% during the nearly year-long bear market. Moreover, many high-quality tech stocks declined by 50-70% or worse during the rout.
Nevertheless, we've seen considerable advances, and the crucial index made several successful retests of the lows, implying that tech has entered a new bull market. Percentage-wise, QQQ is now 40% above its low point in the fall of last year. Also, if you purchased QQQ around the start of the year, this remarkable ETF has surged by 35%, as many stocks in the Nasdaq 100 continue trading higher daily.
We have a bullish cross over the 200-day MA by the 50-day MA. It also looks like a bullish long-term inverse head and shoulders pattern, implying that the technical is bullish intermediate and long term. However, the Nasdaq 100 appears overbought in the near term, and a pullback should occur soon.
Once $330 got penetrated, it became apparent that QQQ would shoot for $350 next. However, now that we're around this elevated level, there is likely limited upside in the near term. The Nasdaq has gone vertical, and the RSI is at 75.
Therefore, there is a relatively high probability for a 5-10% correction in QQQ in the near term. A 5-10% pullback equals a buy-in level around the $330-315 zone. Technically, such a move would be beneficial, as it would touch down around the 50-day MA, resetting some frothy prices and creating buying opportunities.
Jobs Number Could Move Markets
The market expects 180K; any number around the estimate (plus/minus 10-20%) should be OK. Also, we've seen much better-than-expected job readings in recent months, and the market has reacted favorably. Therefore, an in-line or a better-than-expected number should be good for stocks. On the other hand, we would not want the labor market to deteriorate. A number below 100-150K implies the economy is worsening more than anticipated, which could damage stocks. Other important data points include consumer numbers, manufacturing, ISM, Fed speak, and the beige book out this week. If the market gets a disappointing jobs number of 50-100K jobs or fewer, there is a significant probability for a pullback that could drag the QQQ down into the $330-315 buy-in range.
So, There Will Be Another Rate Hike
Probabilities for another 25 Bps benchmark rate increase rose following the hotter-than-expected PCE report last week. PCE inflation (the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation) rose unexpectedly from 4.2% to 4.4% last month. Expectations were for PCE inflation to come in at 4.1%, and a sharp increase to 4.4% implies that another rate hike is coming. However, markets have reacted well to prior incremental increases, and another 25 Bps hike (which may be the last) will likely make a small difference.
Therefore, the stock market doesn't have to react negatively even if the Fed increases by another 1/4 of a percent at the next FOMC meeting in two weeks. Nevertheless, if the Fed raises and concludes with a relatively hawkish post-decision statement, there is a high probability that the QQQ could drop to the $330-315 buy-in zone.
However, despite the probability of another rate hike, the rate cycle is near the end, and the Fed should continue pivoting toward a more accommodative monetary stance. Also, if the Fed doesn't raise the benchmark in two weeks, the dynamic should provide a positive catalyst for higher stock prices, especially in high-potential technology-oriented companies.
The Bottom Line: Own Great Tech for the Long-term
Despite the likelihood of a near-term pullback soon, I want to own the best and brightest companies in technology. My All-Weather Portfolio has a significant technology allocation of approximately 35%. Moreover, I am currently hedging several positions with covered call options, and I may implement several collar plays if QQQ's price action worsens. Nevertheless, any significant pullback or correction in QQQ and top-quality technology stocks, in general, should be regarded as a compelling intermediate and long-term buying opportunity. My year-end QQQ price target range is $380-420, approximately 10-20% above current levels.
This article was written by
Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, AMD, AMZN, PLTR, TSLA, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.