Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KGRN: Long-Standing Dominance May Be Under Threat

Michael A. Gayed, CFA profile picture
Michael A. Gayed, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Since its inception, KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF has outperformed two of the most popular and diversified offerings in China and Emerging Markets.
  • China is leading the clean energy transition.
  • Recent developments from the G7 meet don’t bode well, and valuations of this portfolio are not cheap.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Flag of USA and China on a processor, CPU or GPU microchip on a motherboard. US companies have become the latest collateral damage in US - China tech war. US limits, restricts AI chips sales to China.

William_Potter

As the saying goes, the Stone Age did not end because we ran out of stones; we transitioned to better solutions. The same opportunity lies before us with energy efficiency and clean energy. - Steven Chu

Product Profile

Investors

Chart

YCharts

Chart

IEA

Chart

YCharts

This article was written by

Michael A. Gayed, CFA profile picture
Michael A. Gayed, CFA
27.58K Followers
Anticipate Corrections and Volatility with Award Winning Research
5x Dow & Founders Award Winner. Risk-On/Off $RORO, Junk-On/Off $JOJO, & $ATACX Portfolio Manager. Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, & Bear Markets With The Lead-Lag Report. Sign Up For 2 Weeks Free.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.