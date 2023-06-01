Agora Guides For Revenue Drop As High Operating Losses Continue
Summary
- Agora, Inc. reported its Q1 2023 financial results on May 30, 2023.
- The firm provides real-time engagement technologies to companies worldwide.
- Agora's leadership has guided to lower revenue in Q2 2023, and the firm faces numerous risks as it continues to produce high operating losses.
- My outlook on Agora, Inc. stock for the near term is negative.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Agora
Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) recently reported its Q1 2023 financial results on May 30, 2022, beating revenue estimates and missing expected earnings results.
The company provides embedded video and related software capabilities to businesses worldwide.
Given Agora, Inc. management's lowered revenue expectations, continued high operating losses, and ongoing drag from its Chinese Shengwang unit, my outlook for the near term is negative.
Agora Overview
Shanghai, China-based Agora was founded in 2013 to offer software developers with tools to embed video, voice, and messaging functionalities into Internet applications.
The company also has a Shengwang unit that focuses on the Chinese market.
The firm is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO, Bin (Tony) Zhao, who was previously director and Chief Technology Officer of YY, a video social network and was a senior engineer at WebEx Communications.
The company's primary offerings include embedded software for these functionalities:
Video
Live Streaming
Voice
Chat
Signaling
IoT
AR/VR.
The firm acquires customers through direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through advertising and marketing events.
Agora has offices in Shanghai and Santa Clara.
Agora's Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for Web real-time communications (RTC) products was an estimated $2.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $41 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecasted extremely high CAGR of 43.4% from 2020 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the need for a better user experience, reduced costs, and an increase in work-from-home employee work environments.
Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the N. America WebRTC market through 2027:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Amazon
Cisco
Oracle
Ribbon
Avaya
Apidaze
Dialogic
Plivo
Quobois
Agora's Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has trended lower in recent quarters:
Gross profit margin by quarter moved slightly higher YoY in Q1 2023:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have fallen sequentially in recent quarters:
Operating income by quarter has remained heavily negative:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have also remained negative:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, API's stock price has fallen 56.23% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software Sector ETF's (IGV) rise of 9.08%, as the chart indicates below:
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $225.6 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and no debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was a hefty $50.6 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for only $5.2 million. The company paid $30.4 million in stock-based compensation ("SBC") in the last four quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Agora
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure (TTM)
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
0.5
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price/Sales
|
2.0
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-4.4%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-74.9%
|
EBITDA %
|
-57.3%
|
Net Debt To Annual EBITDA
|
4.6
|
Market Capitalization
|
$291,960,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$71,520,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$52,380,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$1.00
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
Agora's most recent Rule of 40 calculation was negative (61.6%) as of the Q1 2023 results, so the firm has performed poorly in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 Performance
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
-4.4%
|
EBITDA %
|
-57.3%
|
Total
|
-61.6%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
Commentary On Agora
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023's results, management highlighted the reorganization of the company into two business units, Shengwang for the Chinese market and Agora for the global market ex-China.
Since there will be different legal entities and different tax jurisdictions, this presents potential regulatory, operational, foreign exchange, and financial risks to investors to the extent of the firm's Chinese operations.
Regarding generative AI technologies, management believes they can serve to "significantly expand the scope and opportunity of real-time engagement."
The firm has begun working with certain customers to "create pilot applications in certain verticals."
The company's Agora unit retention rate was 130% and its Shengwang unit retention rate was 92%, indicating very different product/market fit and sales & marketing efficiency rates.
Total revenue for Q1 2023 fell 5.7% YoY and gross profit margin rose 0.2 percentage points.
The revenue drop was largely attributed to the Shengwang unit, its disposal of the Easemob customer engagement cloud business, a drop in usage from the K-12 education sector, and the depreciation of the RMB against the US dollar.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue dropped 6.8 percentage points YoY while operating losses were reduced by 41.4% YoY.
As of the end of the quarter, the company had repurchased 31% of its $200 million repurchase authorization program, so it still had $138.7 million remaining.
Looking ahead, management has stopped providing annual guidance and will instead focus on quarterly guidance.
For Q2 2023, management has forecast total revenue of $35.5 million at the midpoint of the range, or a 13.4% drop YoY.
Leadership did not provide guidance on its expected EBITDA results.
The company's financial position is moderate, with ample liquidity, no debt but substantial free cash burn.
Agora's Rule of 40 performance has been quite poor due to highly negative operating results, dragged down by its Chinese operations.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing API at an EV/Sales multiple of around 0.5x.
The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 5.5x on April 27, 2023, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, API is currently valued by the market at a substantial discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of April 27, 2023.
Risks to the company's outlook include an economic slowdown that may be underway, reduced credit availability which may affect customer/prospect spending plans and lengthening sales cycles which may reduce its revenue growth potential in the near term.
From management's most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below:
I'm most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited "Uncertain" two times, "Challeng(es)(ing)" five times, and "Macro" four times.
The negative terms refer to the challenging macroeconomic environment it faces and related business uncertainties.
Given Agora, Inc. management's lowered revenue expectations, continued high operating losses, and ongoing drag from its Chinese Shengwang unit, my outlook for the near term is negative.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.