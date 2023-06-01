Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 01, 2023 12:37 PM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.85K Followers

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call June 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Fenimore - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Buchalter - TD Cowen

Josh Buchalter

Hey, good morning, everyone. Welcome to Day 2 of our 51st Annual TMT Conference. I’m Josh Buchalter, semiconductor analyst at TD Cowen. Very pleased to be joined by Tom Fenimore of Luminar. Thank you for joining us.

Tom Fenimore

Thank you for having us, Josh.

Josh Buchalter

I guess to start the conversation, maybe you could spend a few minutes introducing yourself and introducing Luminar story for those who may not be as familiar with it.

Tom Fenimore

Sure. So let me talk a little bit about Luminar. We were founded little over 10 years ago by Austin Russell, our CEO and Co-Founder. Austin is your traditional Silicon Valley story where he founded this as a teenager, really building this LiDAR from scratch. And what a LiDAR is, for those of you that aren’t familiar of it, I will oversimplify it a little bit, but you basically shoot a laser out, you have some type of scanning mechanism to scatter the light around the environment that you want to measure, the light bounces back. And you have a receiver chip in there that processes it. And what it allows you to do is really understand the environment in front of you in three dimensions, because of light, traditional sensing systems that are on vehicles today like a camera, it’s taking pictures. So that’s two dimensional. Lasers have some similarities with radar, instead of putting out sound waves or putting out light, but it’s able to measure the environment around you with much more precision and in three dimensions. So we make these lidars. Our products are on vehicles today that you can buy over in China. Volvo is going to be putting us on standard

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.