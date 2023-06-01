Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BRP Inc. (DOOO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.85K Followers

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Philippe Deschenes - Investor Relations

Jose Boisjoli - President and Chief Executive Officer

Sebastien Martel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Hardiman - Citi

Xian Siew - BNP Paribas Exane

Jaime Katz - Morningstar

Jonathan Goldman - Scotiabank

Robin Farley - UBS

Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research

Joseph Altobello - Raymond James

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Securities

Craig Kennison - Baird

Brandon Rolle - D.A. Davidson

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the BRP Inc.'s FY'24 First Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Philippe Deschenes. Please go ahead, Mr. Deschenes.

Philippe Deschenes

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to BRP's conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year '24. Joining me this morning are Jose Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sebastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we move to the prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that certain forward-looking statements will be made during the call and that the actual results could differ from those implied in these statements.

The forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties. And I invite you to consult BRP's MD&A for a complete list of these. Also during the call reference will be made to supporting slides and you can find the presentation on our website at brp.com under the Investor Relations section.

So with that, I'll turn the call over to Jose.

Jose Boisjoli

Thank you, Philippe. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am pleased to report that we are off to a good start for fiscal '24 as our solid production portfolio continued to drive strong

