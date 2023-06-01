Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Management Presents at TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 01, 2023 12:42 PM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.85K Followers

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript June 1, 2023 9:05 AM ET

Executives

Eric Creviston - Corporate Vice President and President, Mobile Products

Phil Chesley - Corporate Vice President and President, Infrastructure and Defense Products

Doug DeLieto - Vice President, Investor Relations

Analysts

Matt Ramsay - TD Cowen

Matt Ramsay

All right. Maybe -- hopefully you guys can hear me. I will just shout, if you can. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the semiconductor room. I think we are locked in this room for the next like 12 hours. So I hope everybody is comfortable.

My name is Matt Ramsay from the semis research team at TD Cowen. Welcome to day two of the conference. Hopefully, everybody had a productive time yesterday. It’s our 51st Annual TMT Conference. The first with our -- with Cowen being a part of TD Bank and it’s an exciting time for lots that’s going on. I think Brian’s [ph] coming with a new.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yeah. Yeah. Certainly right.

Matt Ramsay

Yeah. With…

Eric Creviston

Like kid’s chair has gone.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matt Ramsay

The kitty chair is no longer with us. Thank you my friend. I see. They take care of us in the semiconductor team at Cowen. You have got a chair or I am used to being in at the kids table for Thanksgiving and such.

But, anyway, really, really pleased to welcome the team from Qorvo to speak with us today and have a conversation that might be a little bit different than some of the conversations that some of the investors focus on, on the company.

Phil and Eric run businesses that are outside of the cell phone business. And diversification outside of wireless is a big topic for the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.