What To Watch For In Friday's U.S. Jobs Report

Summary

  • US interest rate hike expectations have been flying all over the place in the past three weeks.
  • The market has now settled on around a 25% chance of a 25bp hike on 14 June, but a strong jobs reading on Friday could easily swing things back in favour of a hike.
  • In terms of consensus expectations, the market is looking for 195k jobs with unemployment ticking up to 3.5% from 3.4% and average hourly earnings rising 0.3% MoM.

Dollar Chart

Avalon_Studio

By James Knightley

Market expectation for payrolls in May

Markets think the Fed will "skip" June hike, but strong jobs could change that

When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a potential Fed pause after the May FOMC meeting, financial markets swiftly

Rise in lay-offs points to shift in payrolls

Macrobond, ING

