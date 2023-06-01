EOG Resources (EOG) Presents at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference - Company Call Transcript

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Company Conference Call June 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ezra Yacob - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bob Brackett - Sanford Bernstein

Bob Brackett

--Bernstein’s North American oil analyst. It’s my pleasure to introduce you to the second set of the second day of the 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. We are not expecting a fire drill, so if the fire alarm rings, take it seriously. You’re primary path of exit is straight out the back door to the right, to the escalators that you came up. You’ll go down the escalators and you will muster at the corner of 54th and Sixth. If for any reason that path is blocked, you will go straight back - there is an internal staircase halfway down this hall. You’ll take that down one flight and then you’ll exit onto Sixth Avenue and wait for further instructions.

I’ll remind you again of the format of this. This is a fireside chat; however, this is your conversation. You have QR codes in your agenda - please use those QR codes with your phone to send questions up to the iPad that I’ll be monitoring. Ultimately would love to have you drive the conversation with the questions that you want the answers to.

In lieu of that, I will start the conversation. Think of it as a pyramid - we’re going to start high level with Ezra’ views of the macro, move down into thinking about strategy, and then we’ll walk our way through the various aspects of the portfolio, so that’s kind of how we’ll lay out the conversation.

Before we adjourn, however, let me introduce the CEO of EOG Resources, Ezra Yacob, who will come to the podium, make a very short number of comments, and then we will adjourn for the fireside chat.

Ezra? Thank you.

Ezra Yacob

Thank you Bob. Good morning everyone. First thing, I just want to thank Bernstein and Bob for hosting us. It’s turned out to be a great conference, a lot of good energy in the meetings, and some fantastic meetings. I’ll go through just a couple of slides here to kick things off.

This is really the first one, the most important one, and it’s really our value proposition. It’s become our mission statement. We’re focused on really being among the lowest cost, lowest emissions, and highest return producers in the industry. We think that’s what our customer base wants, and we’re off to a great start this year in 2023.

We finished up the first quarter ahead on capex, ahead on operating cost and ahead on production. We’ve made great strides not only in our foundational or our core assets, but what we call our emerging plays, our emerging assets - that’s the South Powder River basin where we’re drilling Mowry resource play and the Niobrara resource play. It’s our South Texas Dorado play which we believe will compete as the lowest cost natural gas play, better positioned than much of the gas out there across the U.S., and then also our emerging Utica combo play, which we announced last year, where we’re still really in the phase of delineation but we’re seeing great results there, and we’ve kicked off our drilling program just in the recent months here.

When you think about EOG, that’s a great place to start - it’s with our number one most important thing, and that’s we’re a multi-basin operator. We’ve got a deep inventory of high return assets. It begins with an investment on a premium price deck - that’s something we use internally. It’s $40 oil and $2.50 natural gas for the life of these assets, and when we invest on that price deck, we like to see each of our wells be able to clear a 30% direct after-tax rate of return hurdle, and more recently we’ve increased that hurdle rate to 60% direct after-tax rate of return. What that does is obviously in a commodity-based business, investing on that low oil price basically gives us line of sight to being able to create value through the cycle.

Now, we support that really by being a low cost operator - that’s how we’re able to do that, and we utilize technology to empower our frontline engineers and geologists to really be committed to working to lower cost every day and improve well performance. We also strategically reach out and grab different pieces of the value chain or the supply chain when it’s opportunistic for us, things like drilling mud, motors, things of that nature - sand, water. We’re able to do that by leveraging--one of the things we’re able to do is leverage our balance sheet for that. We have a pristine balance sheet. It’s been a hallmark of our company really for decades.

We also have a very clear cash return policy. Hopefully it’s very transparent and easy for everyone. We announced this last year and committed to returning at least a minimum of 60% of our free cash flow in any given year. The reason we phrase it that way is that we want to focus it on our regular dividend. We think that’s the hallmark of a great company, is to have a continually growing regular dividend and growing it in a sustainable manner. What I mean by that is we grow it in concert with expanding our margins on a flat oil price or flat commodity price deck. We also backstop it again with that pristine balance sheet. Last year, the first year that we had that commitment, we actually ended up returning 67% of free cash flow to shareholders. Above and beyond that regular dividend, we switch between special dividends or buybacks, depending upon where we’re at in the commodity cycle.

The next thing that you should think about with EOG, as I started out with, is our commitment to environmental and safety performance. We want to be a leader. We have a net zero ambition that starts with reducing our own Scope 1 and 2 emissions. We plan on being able to capture some, and we’ve kicked off a small CCS pilot project to really educate ourselves on what it takes to make that process more fit for purpose. The second thing that we’ve done is we’ve actually achieved our near term target set for 2025 of our GHG emissions and methane emissions percentage. We’ve deployed some new technology called iSense that allows us to do continuous methane monitoring.

Lastly, all of these things I’m talking about really comes from the people. It’s the culture of the company, just about 30 years now that we’ve been focused on really providing a decentralized organization that empowers the frontline employees to really take ownership of value creation for the shareholders. When you think about EOG, those are kind of the five characteristics that I want you to keep in mind as we go through the Q&A here for the next 45 minutes.

Thank you.

Bob Brackett

Great, thank you Ezra.

One of the things generalist investors always want is a sense from a CEO that watches oil price every day, where the price of oil is going, where are we in the cycle, what is the oil price going to be at the end of the year.

Ezra Yacob

Yes, that’s an easy question. I’ll take the cliché answer, that it’s either going to be higher or lower than it is today, right? But we’ll go with a little bit of background there.

I think everyone knows, and this is public data so it’s not going to be a secret for anyone, but inventories were coming down. We entered the year with relatively high inventory levels as a result of--much as a result of the SPR release last year. Inventory levels were coming down throughout the year as the U.S. continued to recover, as China started to open up, and we find ourselves now with a small SPR release. You’ve got OPEC having taken some barrels offline, but all things tend to forecast, barring a massive recession or anything like that, that as you go into the back half of the year and really exit the year, that we should be under-supplied globally, is what we’re seeing.

China’s demand has obviously come back, I think a little bit different than most people anticipated - stronger on the services side, weaker on the manufacturing side. But nevertheless, when you put it all together, they’ve turned in basically record oil demand months for the last two months, back-to-back months, so that bodes very, very well for the industry.

I think on the U.S., North American growth, what we’re seeing is relatively muted growth, as we anticipated. Last year coming in at about 600,000 barrels a day, liquids growth this year maybe forecasted to be about the same, but much of that was going to be year-on-year growth, not necessarily entry to exit. I think we’re seeing that with really relatively little activity, little growth going from February until now, and you’re starting to see the rig numbers soften, dominated on the gas side for sure but a little bit in the oilier basins as well.

All those things kind of add up, I think, to basically where we’re at today with front month pricing really being fairly reflective, maybe a little bit soft on current inventory levels, but looking forward you can see inventory levels potentially have, at this point I would say, look like they’re going to continue to decline as we enter the back half of the year with an under-supplied market.

Bob Brackett

Yes, it’s been funny - the thesis on being an oil bull, which I have subscribed to, has been Russia volumes are going to roll over, China is going to come back and the SPR will end, and I’ve been able to use that same report and just keep dusting it off. It’s got good shelf life, because someday it will be true.

I think the one thing in hindsight was just the impact, the inertial impact of the SPR release. We all tend to look at commercial stocks, U.S. commercial stocks and correlate them to oil price, not total stocks, and so we’re just trying to absorb a bunch of SPR, which again should be benefiting oil price. The other, to your point, is the fall in rig count. Did that surprise you the last three-plus weeks now?

Ezra Yacob

Yes, I’d say on the gas side not so much. I think everyone recognizes the volatility in the gas markets and the reaction sometimes that’s needed for that. On the oil side, a little bit. I think what’s happened on the oil side that we haven’t talked about, you just briefly mentioned too, is the impact of Russia. The Russia-Ukraine war, I think a year ago at this point, everyone was anticipating a lot of those Russian barrels being off the market. I think that’s one of the big reasons for the SPR being released, and what has happened as we find ourselves today with plus or minus maybe half a million barrels of Russian oil not making it to market, significantly less than the 2 million, 2.5 million maybe that was forecasted a year ago.

Then on the gas side, it’s not unlike the same thing. It just takes one or two things to really throw the market out of balance, and I think you’re seeing U.S. producers and operators kind of respond to that on the gas side, obviously. It was a bit of a warm winter, but there’s always a risk of seasonality; but really last year, it was the outage of LNG demand associated with Freeport going down for some repairs. You’re talking about 2 Bcf a day going offline for roughly eight months - that’s back online right now, but it has the same effect as an SPR really, is it drove those inventory levels considerably higher.

Bob Brackett

Yes, if you think about the way you allocate capital is against a rate of return, 60% at $40 oil, $2.50 gas. Those are close to shut-in economics, not for you all but for the industry, so when oil gets to $30 or $40, folks--marginal folks shut in, that’s a decent floor, and nat gas a little bit below $2 maybe, but we could quibble on that. Sitting here today, we’re still at a wonderfully reasonable oil price, not as high as I’d like, not as high as investors might like, but certainly a reasonable oil price, but we’re awfully close to that floor on gas. How do you think about longer term gas, and are those levels correct or--are you sticking to them, or how do you think?

Ezra Yacob

Yes, we’re sticking to them. I’ll start with that last part first.

We’re sticking to them because we don’t run the business based on $40 and $2.50. We run our investment case on the investments that we make, and the reason we do that is we want to run the business so that we can provide value to the shareholders through the cycle. We don’t anticipate oil ever being at $40 for--well look, we tested it in 2020, right? Oil was at about $38 and look at what happened - oil whipsawed back after about 12 months, 14 months, so we don’t really anticipate oil ever sitting at $40 for the life of these asset, say 20 or 30 years.

But what that does by investing on that is it continually lowers the breakeven. Now, we’re able to do it because we have the depth of inventory and the quality of inventory to do it. It helps focus our staff on really bringing forth the lowest cost reserves as quick as possible, and that’s what allows us to be confident that we can provide value through the cycle.

When I look back on the last five years, the average oil price, average Henry Hub gas price is about $65 and $3.50, even with all the volatility and ups and downs. When you look at the previous five years unadjusted, the oil price was about $64.50 and the gas price was about $3.60, so the $40, $2.50 seems very, very conservative but that’s right in line with where we want it for where we’re trying to drive the company.

Now as I sit here today, you’re right - gas is floating with--is basically beneath that, so we have taken a few moderate steps. We have deferred--we’re trying, we’re working through options to defer a couple of pads at Dorado without upsetting the operational efficiencies that we’re trying to get that play up to, to try and push off some of the gas to when we think the market will be a little bit more in balance. But ultimately again, our capital allocation is based on each of those assets I described when I started the opening comments and how much can each of those assets absorb from investment on that $40, $2.50 price deck while still getting better year-over-year. It’s that simple, honestly.

The way we measure getting better, it’s as easy did your finance and development costs, your cost reserves, did they decrease by a penny year-over-year? If it did, you’re getting better. That’s all we’re really looking for, and that’s the best measure of whether or not you’re over-capitalizing or potentially even under-capitalizing any of these assets.

The depth of the inventory, the quality of the inventory, and really focusing on that $40 and $2.50 for decades, for the entire lifespan of these assets, that’s what gives us a little bit of confidence in being able to move forward, progress with an asset even though you’re looking at front month spot prices a little bit underneath that.

Bob Brackett

Decades! But for shale, five years is forever for a shale well, right? The last years six through decades, does it really matter?

Ezra Yacob

Well on your operations costs, it definitely does. But you’re right - on a direct rate of return, you’re right, it’s two to five years, three to five years is what’s going to dominate. That’s when you need to start think about being strategic. Years five through 20, yes, it’s all about those costs that you’ve put in at the front. It’s all about what have you done to keep your costs low when those wells have started to decline. It’s what steps have you taken.

Look, everybody has Tier 1 acreage and everybody has Tier 4 acreage, right? It’s what steps have you taken early in these plays to make sure that your Tier 4 acreage is actually going to provide economics when you end up drilling that stuff, so whether it’s talking about an individual well or an actual asset position, you need to be thinking clearly about when you’re committed to being a low cost operator, you need to be thinking about that on day one. You can’t just think about, well, we’re leaning in on higher costs today but we’ll make up for it later - no, no. You need to have the discipline from day one when you’re moving forward and thinking through these plays.

Bob Brackett

The other thing you mentioned is moderating completions of some pads. I remember early in the shale era, people were like well, I’m going to do my big long cycle projects and I’m just going to use shale up and down to fill in the cycles and the edges. But it’s actually terrible to bring a shale operation--I mean, the cycles are disruptive to logistics, they’re disruptive to cadence, so you’ve talked about moderating that cadence. How do you make sure that you don’t disturb the inertia of getting those logistics?

Ezra Yacob

Yes, perfect. I’ll approach it from a little bit of a different area. We’ve got these three emerging assets - the South Power River basin, as I talked about, or the Powder River Basin in general, the Utica combo and Dorado, and in each of these plays, there is something to be said for the economies of scale. That’s what makes these resource plays work, so after you explore for these plays, you identify that you’ve captured some sort of resource, do a little bit of delineation. The next step is really to try and get to a critical point of activity where you can capture those economies of scale, not only learnings through opportunities to drill wells and bring them and see the production and get that feedback, but also being able to actually put in some infrastructure, whether it’s local sand, water reuse systems, water lines, gas lines, so on and so forth.

That’s the key with Dorado - you know, this is the first year that we’ve actually gotten that play up to a point where we’re feeling the--where we’re at that critical point and being able to capture some of the economies of scale. We’re running a rig program consistently - we’re not going to move away from that, and we’re running a frac spread not consistently throughout the year as far as 365 days, but we’re running it for big blocks of time. The worst thing you can do is either have a rig come in, drill some wells and then go away, and then come back and you’ve got different crews and maybe different rigs, and rig-up takes a long time. It’s the same on a completion spread - if you have a completion spread come in, you lay down a bunch of lines, you set up logistics and then you send it away for a month, and then you have it come back for two weeks, it’s as you described. It just builds in a tremendous amount of inefficiencies.

We’ve kind of captured that, so we’re keeping it for a period of months, a period of pads, and really what we’re trying to do at Dorado, because in addition to capital allocation at the life cycle of each of these plays, the other thing we look at is the macro market, and you see gas is at very high storage levels right now, so we’ve basically taken a couple of pads, we’re trying to, and operationally just shift those to the beginning of the next time that a frac spread comes back. Things of that nature allow you to continue to capture the efficiencies, progress through learnings and seeing wells come on, but at the same time you have the flexibility to adjust a little bit for what you’re seeing in the macro environment.

The last thing you want to see, and we all know that there’s a lot of LNG demand coming online, the last thing you want to have is six months before all that LNG demand comes on here, the industry ramps up 100 rigs in gas basins to try and meet that demand, right - what a squandering of resources and efficiencies that would be, and so slow and steady, continue to invest in these assets to the best of your ability at the right pace, so that you’re learning and pushing them forward, but always with an eye on being low cost, doing everything to the point where you can guarantee that the assets will be able to provide value through the cycle.

Bob Brackett

The challenge with squandering is we’re almost predisposed to do it as an industry. Drilling the wells is faster than building the gathering to the coast; gathering to the coast is faster than building the LNG, so we almost always seem to shove all the molecules up against the biggest capital project.

Ezra Yacob

You know, and that’s it. In any commodity-based business, any cyclical business, it’s really easy. It’s human nature to get sucked in when times are good and cash flow’s there. You reinvest more and more, right - it makes more sense, but does it really make sense? You’re leaning in on probably a higher cost environment. Those costs are going to stay with you through the cycle.

The true discipline comes, I think, we think when you’re investing and holding yourself to the bottom cycle. You’re holding yourself to an investment at a $40, $2.40 gas price. That’s what should really make the industry, or at least our company investable for the generalist investors, the energy investors, and have confidence that they can still receive value through the entire cycle.

Bob Brackett

You mentioned LNG. LNG is very much viewed as part of the energy transition for an E&P company. You’ve taken interest on the midstream side of LNG export volumes, but broadly, how do you think about the energy transition, how are you preparing for it, allocating capital against it?

Ezra Yacob

Yes, we think of it--you know, the transition is more of a solution, really, a long term energy solution. We’re big believers that technology will be able to provide a bit of a solution to energy poverty throughout the world, but it’s not going to come from any single source of energy. That’s really it, and that’s why we say solution.

That includes oil, natural gas, some coal. It includes renewables. What it’s going to require is each of those getting a little bit cleaner than they’ve previously been, each of those needs to provide reliability, and each of those needs to provide a decent amount of low cost. That’s really the solution that the world’s looking for, and so that’s really how we define the transition, is a bit more of an evolution that encompasses a basket full of different energy sources.

Bob Brackett

You mentioned CCS at the start. Two thoughts - one, I’ll ask you to talk about what you’re doing there, but at a higher level, you’ve got a $40 oil price, you’ve got a $2.50 gas price, what price of carbon do you--what’s a double premium carbon price?

Ezra Yacob

Yes, so that’s interesting. Listen, the IRA has definitely helped, the updated 45Q I think is doing what it’s supposed to do. It’s spurring a lot of investment and driving forth technology and innovation, which is what it should be doing.

For us, we don’t necessarily look at it that way. We do look at it as this is a piece of our business and it needs to generate a return to be sustainable for the investment community. I don’t think part of our value proposition is just to throw money at a solution and increase operating costs long term, but lowering our emissions is what the consumer wants and that’s what they’re asking for. It’s not unlike, in our mind, SWD or water disposal. SWD and water disposal originally was a pretty high cost of operating, and what’s happened in recent years, we’ve driven down that cost. We’ve developed ways to reuse the water so now that it’s actually you’re getting some capital benefit from having produced water, because you’re not having to pay for sourcing.

That’s the way we think about our emissions projects. Our strategy overall for a net zero ambition, it’s really a three-pronged approach, and the first one is reduce, just reduce our emissions from our operations at the field level. Some of you know there are ways to do that, through pneumatics, through capture, things of that nature, just electrifying different parts of the business, really just being more cognizant about reducing your flare volumes, things of that nature. That’s step number one, is to actually operationally reduce your emissions.

Step number two, then, is to capture, and with the CCS, I’ll go ahead and lean in on your question about what we’re doing. We’re looking at CCS as the potential for more of a fit-for-purpose brand. We’re not a large industrial, we’re not a super major company. Our goal is not to capture all the emissions for the City of Houston and store it--

Bob Brackett

Dump it into the Gulf.

Ezra Yacob

Yes, offshore. That’s not our expertise, right? That’s not what we do. What we do is we’re very mobile, we’re agile, we’re decentralized, we’re in many basins, and we’ve got a lot of technology. We’ve got a culture of innovation, and so we’ve developed one pilot project we’re looking at right now and we’re developing ways to try and utilize that, to again make it a little more fit-for-purpose, make it a little more economic, where you can actually chase some of these smaller, and I don’t mean very, very small fugitive emissions but things that come off of, say, compressor stations, combustibles out in the field, things of that nature, because we think that that’s where a lot of the industry and the innovation is going to need to go, is some of these more remote sources of emissions.

The last part of our approach is obviously going to be offsets. I think everyone, to get to a net zero ambition, will need to utilize some amount of offsets, and our impression--you know our perspective is that this will be a real minor piece of it. It will be to clean up the last little bit of really dispersed minor emissions that, again, you really can’t economically justify going after and chasing. Some of these emissions are things that are not even required to be reporting. That’s kind of the way we view it.

Bob Brackett

In terms of what’s in bounds, out of bounds, you’ve made efforts for solar installations supporting electricity in the field, but not building solar farms to support Houston. You’re certainly working on the pneumatics. What’s in bounds and out of bounds for tackling all of that?

Ezra Yacob

Yes, anything, I think, that lines up with our core business strengths, our competitive advantages. A lot of these projects, they don’t come from the top, they don’t come from me, they don’t come from Billy Helms, our President and COO. These are things that are kicked up in the field, on the workstations and the desktops of our engineers. That’s where again the real value creation comes from.

Some of the things that Bob was mentioning, we piloted a solar-assisted natural gas compression unit. It makes a lot of sense during daylight hours or when it’s cloudy out or a dust storm in West Texas, right? You go ahead and have a natural gas compression system. When it’s sunny and times are nice and moderate, you go ahead and build a small solar facility and that thing can run off of solar right off the bat. You would think you’d have maybe a 30% reduction in emissions.

Well, we didn’t really see it work that way. The returns weren’t quite there as we’d forecasted. We ended up using a lot more land use for that solar field than what we had originally anticipated, and it really just didn’t work out very well. We develop some of these things as kind of shareware, so the technology is out there for the next time somebody wants to take a look at it and try to innovate on it.

On the flip side, a project that’s worked phenomenally well is something that we call closed loop gas capture, and this is simply if there’s a downstream interruption on our marketing, and typically at that time your gas would go to flare until that interruption clears. Our engineers have designed a way where we either re-inject that gas down hole to a nearby depleted well and then we can basically turn around when that downstream interruption clears, or for minor amounts of gas, we can kind of just loop that back through the facility system until the downstream interruption clears. Again, the returns on that are infinite because instead of flaring your natural gas, you’re actually protecting it and being able to sell it, providing that value back to the shareholders.

More recently, as I mentioned at the top of the hour, we’ve developed in-house continuous methane monitoring, called iSense. These are basically methane monitors that are out on our pad locations. The fantastic thing about them is we get real time data that’s tied into the rest of our monitoring on our facility, so not only are we detecting when there’s a methane leak and we can send crews out there to fix it, a little bit more quicker response time than just our voluntary LIDAR program, but even more important is we’re combining that methane data with pressures, other data that we’re seeing, production data across the facility and starting to identify what is the root cause of that methane leak as it occurs. Ultimately this data should lead to really the front end design of better facilities to begin with.

Bob Brackett

If we pivot a bit to financial strategy, you’re sitting at positive cash in an industry that never had cash. How do you think about the balance sheet? What’s the right level of cash, and what’s the right use of that extra cash once you’ve--and we’ll come talk about dividends and buybacks and whatnot, but what’s the right level of just net cash on the balance sheet?

Ezra Yacob

Yes, we don’t have a cash target. We never really have. We do covet a pristine balance sheet. We covet being low debt. We have a history through the company of having a strong balance sheet, and in a cyclical industry, look - we invest on $40 price deck, but we are still subject to ups and downs in the commodity price cycles. When oil prices are $100, we’re going to be robust with free cash flow; when oil prices go down to $40, things are going to get squeezed.

We’ve leaned in on that balance sheet before during downturns. We did it during the global financial crisis, we did it during COVID, so having that as our shock absorber is what gives us confidence in growing the regular dividend as consistently as we have. We’ve paid the regular dividend for over 20 years, we’ve never cut it. We’ve raised it in each of those years except for, I think, two, and that’s one of the reasons that we’ve been able to do it, is because of that strength of the balance sheet.

We find ourselves now with cash on the balance sheet as well, and we do have some strategic initiatives for that. The first thing is just to keep some reserve cash to run the business, to stay out of commercial paper markets and things like that. The second piece, though, is really for countercyclic investment. In past years, we’ve opportunistically pre-purchased casing during 2020 at a relatively very low time in the industry. We pre-purchased some line pipe that is actually going in the ground right now to help service Dorado, and last year we had done some small acquisitions. We prefer small bolt-on, dominantly undrilled acquisitions when we can get them. Last year in the Utica, we purchased acreage including 130,000 net acre minerals, mineral acres as opposed to just the lease, which provides tremendous value.

Ultimately we can also use it as we start to lean on opportunistic share repurchase. We have a reauthorization in place of just under $5 billion right now, and while we prefer not to use that as a programmatic buyback, we prefer an opportunistic buyback, we recognize the challenge with doing that in a cyclical industry is typically when times get tight, you’re not going to lean in and do an opportunistic buyback because you don’t have the cash and you’re worried about what the outlook looks like. The opportunity there, though, will be there. You’ll be able to have the backbone to exercise on it if you actually have some of that cash on hand.

Now, that doesn’t mean we want to leave cash on hand forever until we’re waiting for another COVID or anything like that. We’re cognizant of the opportunity cost associated with it, but having the flexibility and the strength of the balance sheet is what allows you to be more strategic and opportunistic, not just in buybacks but in countercyclic investments to really provide value for the shareholders.

Bob Brackett

I’ve got a long term financial model for you all - it’s probably wrong. One thing I never had in that model was much of--zero buybacks, because historically that had not--you’d had the authorization, we were kind of waiting, never saw it, so that line was always zero. That line is not zero anymore as of last quarter, so talk to that, and what does that change mean and how should we think about your propensity for buybacks?

Ezra Yacob

Yes, what we saw in March was what we considered a dislocation. We saw a lot of panic associated with the SVB, the financial banking crisis, mini-crisis, crisis there in late March. We saw oil sell off pretty dramatically and our equity position followed even more dramatically. What I mean by that is the industry’s multiple really compressed even more so than just the oil price falling, and we really didn’t see any change in the macro environment. As we started the conversation off with, inventory levels were still going down, demand was still going up, supply was not out of balance, and so we figured that that was a great time, just one of the opportunities that we’re looking at as we saw a dislocation there.

Now, I will say dislocation is kind of a moving target, and I know that’s what makes your model kind of difficult. But the strength of the company is part of what determines how we consider a dislocation. The company, since we first came out with the repurchase authorization 18 months ago, has already gotten much, much stronger than where we were coming out of the pandemic. We’re reallocating across many more basins than we were during the pandemic. We’ve strengthened the balance sheet, as we’ve just talked about. We’ve lowered our breakeven to the point where this year, we’re growing production at about 10%, 9% on a Boe basis. We’ve got roughly midpoint of a $6 billion capital budget and we’ve got a breakeven on that capital budget plan of $42 oil.

We’ve also been able to kick off some of these exploration plays and invest in and move forward some of these emerging assets that we already have, so again as the company continues to strengthen, the idea of that dislocation continues to evolve and how we measure it as well.

Bob Brackett

If we go back--2016, and now we’ll talk about the divided and the base dividend, which has clearly differentiated EOG versus others. There’s two historic sides. One is a bunch of your peers that pay variable dividends had fought with the Bloombergs of the world, the Capital IQs, to get those variable dividends shoved in as dividends when you pull it up. Then suddenly, that measured the top of the cycle and then the cycle drops and variable dividends follow, so there is a differentiation on a base dividend.

If you go back 2015, The Big Short comes out - great movie. The villain in The Big Short is the rating agencies. 2016 starts and the rating agencies slash the price of oil they use in their models, and that effectively kind of closed debt markets, and you saw a bunch of large high dividend paying E&Ps cut them or get stuck with them and forced to do other things strategically down the road. How do you think about what’s the maximum base dividend where you can kind of through that cycle support it, not worry about it, not worry about funding it?

Ezra Yacob

That’s fantastic. We look at it from the breakevens. We definitely don’t want that regular dividend to get ahead of ourselves, and so the way--when we discuss it as a management team, when we discuss with the board, we look at many different things. We look at where our current breakeven is, we look less about the macro forecast because, again, we know that prices are going to go up and prices are going to go down, and that’s not going to determine what we do with the regular dividend. That will be reserved for a special dividend.

When you think about that regular dividend, it all comes down to where are we at with our inventory, where are we at with our exploration or emerging assets, what’s the line of sight on continuing to lower our breakevens. We’ve raised that regular dividend right now to a spot that’s very competitive, very compelling, I think with the broad market. It sits at--well, if we pull back here, we’re probably at 3.75 yield or something like that, and it’s very manageable right now.

But again, it’s the strength of the balance sheet that we think we could lean on if we ever needed to support it for a short period of time. It all starts again with investing and having an investment criteria based on what we think the bottom of the cycle could be.

Bob Brackett

If we think about inorganic growth, you’ve committed forever to not be interested at all in expensive M&A. The word, expensive, is pulling a lot of weight in that sentence. Talk about what expensive M&A means to you and what it doesn’t mean to you.

Ezra Yacob

Yes, we continue to evaluate the market. We look at a lot of different deals out there, not because we’re active but we want to make sure we’re not missing anything. Again, the strength of the business continues to improve, and so we want to be knowledgeable about what’s happening in our industry, and we usually arrive--we always arrive at basically the same criteria.

What we see is--you know, I just eloquently spoke up here about our investment criteria on a $40 price deck and that we’re investing in wells with a return of 60% direct after-tax rate of return. Well, you can’t really get that when you’re buying something - you really can’t. If it comes with production, typically production is going to require a bid-ask somewhere in the range of 10%, maybe 8% to 12%, so any capital you’re putting towards that right off the bat, you’re diluting the return profile of the company from just investing in what we believe is already a pretty robust inventory.

Now, what it would need to carry that return obviously is a significant amount of undrilled acreage that’s higher quality than what you already have, and what I mean by that is I don’t know--when you’ve got a robust inventory, I’m not sure if you need to buy undrilled acreage unless you’re willing to put rigs on it. If you’re buying a whole bunch of acreage and reducing the rig count, that kind of signals to me that you don’t think it’s as good as what you’re already drilling. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to us to be able to drill that.

Our exploration program is focused on not just adding more inventory, it’s really focused on adding better inventory, things that we want to drill, things that are going to be additive to the front end of our existing inventory, so you should be seeing activity, capital allocation and rig activity entering on these exploration plays, and that’s the same thing that we’d consider with M&A.

Now, when you do go back into our history, we did do one large deal in the 2016 time frame with the Yates merger and acquisition, and for those of you that aren’t familiar, when you look back on that deal, it basically came with very, very low PDP - very low production, and a significant amount of undrilled acreage upside that was contiguous not only in the Delaware Basin with our existing acreage position but also in one of our emerging plays, the Powder River basin. Those are the types of deals that when we look at how to be value accretive, those are the types of things that end up happening, some coming with low production, something that’s got a lot of upside, Tier 1, undrilled acreage.

Bob Brackett

Importantly, it was a merger that was not a competitive auction, where you raised the paddle last and paid the most, so that’s the other part of that formula.

Ezra Yacob

That’s right, and a big piece of it was they were interested in having EOG shares, and the biggest reason was because of the strength of our balance sheet.

Bob Brackett

If we switch to--we’re in the Permian now because we’re talking about Yates, and if we switch to more of the production side, a lot of time on the most recent earnings call around development strategy, and there’s been a bit of a journey, a bad one, a learning journey in the industry from putting a single well in a zone, depleting that badly and then coming back and drilling poor child wells in that zone. Now, the industry is kind of learnings, well wait a minute, drilling a zone and then drilling that zone badly, and then coming back and drilling the zones around it was suboptimal and people are pivoting.

You all sort of highlighted a co-development strategy--you know, generally people talk about single zone versus cube development, you’re somewhere in between. Give a little more color of what you’re doing there, and I’m not sure I left that earnings call figuring out your secret sauce, and maybe that was deliberate.

Ezra Yacob

Yes, I don’t know if it was deliberate. You know, we look at it, it starts with a geologic model for us. We look at developing all of the zones that are going to be in communication with one another, and that doesn’t contemplate an entire top to bottom on the Delaware side from the Avalon or Leonard shale, all the way down to your deepest Wolf Camp target, because you’ve got mechanical units in there that are basically frac barriers, so what we end up looking at is co-developing. Sometimes it’s two zones, sometimes it’s four zones, sometimes it’s six zones, but we try to develop all the zones that are going to be, let’s call it in the same flow unit, if you will, portion of the reservoir that’s going to connect up, and that’s really kind of how we manage it.

Now to take it a step further, there are different things that we do, and this is a little bit of the secret sauce. On the initial well package, it kind of helps when you come back, at some point you always have to offset a well, right, when you have a large contiguous acreage position, and we do some things on the completion of the wells upfront that kind of helps make it a little bit easier to come back and not suffer some of the issues from the production that have plagued industry.

Now these are things that we’ve learned through almost two decades of unconventional development, right? We’ve been in just about every North American major unconventional resource play that there is, and we’ve learned a lot through trial and error. We’ve learned a lot through collecting data through all the horizontal wells that we’ve drilled and completed, and that’s how we approach it in the Delaware Basin.

Bob Brackett

Yes, if you think about the Eagle Ford and think about middle of the Cretaceous, in the middle of the Eagle Ford, there was volcanoes all across Texas, laid down this gumbo layer that ultimately becomes this beautiful frac barrier between the upper and the lower Eagle Ford. There’s no such barrier--right, you look at the logs across a big stack of oil, and so what you’re kind of saying is you’ve found the baffles that weren’t obvious at first.

Ezra Yacob

Yes, that’s exactly right. It’s a different level of scale, it’s a different rock type, and it takes a lot of--you know, again, it kind of goes back to what we were talking about before, is being committed to continually learning, continual improvement, continuing to think about how am I going to make this play better. After I drill the number one, number two, number three locations, how am I going to make locations 4, 5 and 6 just as good? So continuing to learn about the basin and starting with the geologic model and continuing to work it, we’ve been able to identify some of the mechanical units in there.

Now one of the benefits also is--it goes back to our multi-basin portfolio, we’re able to utilize data from across different basins, different geologic environments, different pressure regimes, and that’s really what continually helps our modeling and geologic understanding of any of the plays that we’re in, and it’s not just one directional, it’s bi-directional. Things that we’ve learned in the Eagle Ford have led to better understanding in the Permian. Things that we learned in the Permian go back and eventually help our understanding of the Eagle Ford and help progress the development there as well.

Bob Brackett

I’ll ask a question on the Utica and then investors have some questions that I’ll pivot to.

The thesis on the Utica was here was a play early in the shale oil revolution that came and went quickly. We haven’t drilled a decent well there, or a modern technology well in a dozen years, so it seems trivial to go back and apply today’s technology to a place where we know that there’s hydrocarbons. Why would the Utica not work?

Ezra Yacob

That’s exactly it. It’s funny, right - when you take the blinders off and you come with a different perspective from different basins, it’s amazing the things that you can uncover. But the key to exploration, right, has always been trying to figure out why something will work, not why it won’t work. There are a million reasons to find why an exploration play won’t work, and a lot of those things--you know, there are a lot of failures out there, but the real beauty is trying to apply technology and innovation and a different perspective to try and figure out what will make something work.

I’ll be honest - it’s not the first time that we’ve looked at the Utica. We’ve been in and out of looking at the Utica and the liquids rich window for a number of years; but again, as you are committed from continual learning and you’re learning things about the Delaware and you’re learning things about the western areas of the Eagle Ford that are less pressured, you start to apply these understandings to different basins and that’s when you start to unlock newfound value.

Bob Brackett

Then if we pivot to some investor questions, how does your capex guidance assume for service cost inflation or deflation, or disinflation, for the remainder of the year?

Ezra Yacob

That’s a great question. We started this year anticipating about 13%, 14% inflationary pressure year-over-year. We baked into our plan a 10% - that’s our goal, because we believe that we can probably offset another 3% to 4% through just operational efficiency gains. Some of the softening that you’re hearing being talked about in the market right now, I’m not sure if that’s really going to show up for many operators this year, ourselves included. Things like casing, you end up buying so far out in advance that the softening you’re seeing in the spot market today is really going to show up late in the year. Wells that are being completed today have been drilled a few months back under a higher service price environment, so things are, I think, softening as leading edge. You see rig rates pulling back and activity levels like that, but we’ll just have to see how it progresses throughout the year.

For us, we still feel very confident with the model that we’ve played out there and the capex plan.

Bob Brackett

I will start - the three big buckets of steel, fuel, which you can see on the screen every day, and labor, talk to labor.

Ezra Yacob

Yes, labor for us--you know, we increased activity last year, and so we got caught up in the labor squeeze. Labor for us hasn’t really been about wages - that’s not it. Wages have gotten back to pre-COVID levels, but it’s nothing exorbitant. For us, those challenges were labor availability, right - getting qualified personnel to show up on day one but also to show up after two on and seven off, two weeks on, one week off to show back up on day 22, as it would be. That’s been the challenge with it. When you’re running a drilling rig and you expect a six-man crew and you have a four-man crew come up, there’s going to be less efficiencies there, and so the challenge on the labor side last year was really cost creep due to non-productive time or inefficiencies that were there.

This year, we’ve maintained a pretty consistent program, and so we’re doing much better on the labor side. I think industry is in general, but the ability of being able to really run a consistent program from year to year has been the biggest impact on that.

Bob Brackett

On that day 22 absence, where did that person go, to a different job in the past, they went back?

Ezra Yacob

That’s a great question. I think last year, you had a lot of new employees coming and basically trying out the oilfield, and then going back as part of probably just more a broad socioeconomic, demographic shift or job function shift. In general, what we saw with the labor workforce on the oil and gas side during the pandemic where things like truck drivers were able to start driving trucks closer to home, welders, construction foremen, things of that nature all of a sudden found jobs closer to home in, like, the housing construction boom, residential or commercial construction boom.

And don’t forget, just basically the shift change that we saw throughout COVID, not just in the oil and gas industry but in any of these industries, where you had people that were ready for retirement, retired; people that were supposed to enter the workforce didn’t necessarily enter the workforce. People that were hanging on for a year or two past their retirement age, went ahead and retired; and people within a year or two of retirement eligibility went ahead and retired at all, so you just in general lost a lot of people from the workforce and didn’t have a lot of backfilling on there. I think that’s just starting to work through the system as basically part of the post-pandemic economic recovery that we’re in.

Bob Brackett

Another question - how do you think about reserve duration and portfolio mix, given factors such as EV adoption which may be positive for nat gas over time, but detrimental for oil?

Ezra Yacob

Yes, that’s right, we are bullish long term on nat gas. We think that that will be a bigger portion of the basket of energy resources that I talked about earlier. We think it has the ability to displace coal, and it definitely has the reliability that many of the renewables can’t quite offer, so we’re very bullish on that.

On the oil side in regards to EVs, what we see when we look at it, and this is again public information, there’s a lot of models out there that kind of suggest your EV penetration rates almost offset the same amount of oil demand lost from just natural efficiency gains on ICE, on internal combustion engines, so that’s how we kind of look at it.

As far as our product mix going forward, we’re somewhat agnostic as long as we adhere to the $40, $2.50 pricing. When we found South Texas Dorado’s natural gas play, we weren’t necessarily discussing amongst ourselves that we should go find a massive natural gas play because one day there could be a lot of LNG demand and offtake for it. What we really found was a reservoir in the Austin chalk and we found a way to identify the pay criteria or the reservoir quality that was providing very large wells overlying our Eagle Ford oil window. What we did is we identified that through core and log work. We mapped it up basically across the entire Gulf Coast and we leased a number of different areas, where we saw there was potential.

The one that ultimately competed, again that was additive to our portfolio, was at Dorado. The other ones certainly weren’t dry holes, but they also certainly did not compete, were not additive to our portfolio, and so that’s really how we forecast and move about on our exploration program. It really again comes back to a returns-based question and what’s going to create the most value for the shareholders.

Bob Brackett

In our last minute, can you let the audience know what’s the value proposition for owning EOG stock, as a way to close?

Ezra Yacob

Yes, love it. We’ll reiterate--we’ll finish up the way that we started, and it’s still on the screen. We are focused on being a lower emissions, low cost, high return operator. That’s what we think the world needs, that’s what we think our consumers are wanting, and we think that that’s what the shareholders--that’s the best way to create value for the shareholders. We do it through being committed to a multi-basin operator. We see significant--we’ve talked about it today, significant advantages not only for geographic diversity and product diversity, but think of it as a rising tide lifts all boats. We can utilize learnings across all those basins, that allows us to optimize development across each of our assets.

We’re committed to being a low cost operator- you heard me talk about that. That’s the critical thing going forward, be a low cost operator and do it through applying technology and innovation, encouraging our employees to put forth whatever they need to, to basically keep this a real simple mission. It’s a real simple job - it’s creating more hydrocarbon for less cost.

We covet our pristine balance sheet and our transparent cash return strategy. It supports all of our strategic initiatives including supporting that regularly, continuing to grow sustainable regular dividend, and then our cash return strategy of, at minimum, a 60% cash return to our shareholders.

We’re committed to both sustainability on the environmental and safety side. We utilize technology and innovation just to lower costs, but also to lower our emissions. We think that that’s really the path forward, and we think the industry in general will play a big role in reducing emissions globally.

Then lastly, it comes down to the culture of the company, the people that we have here. We’re committed to being a decentralized organization. I’m a big believer that any industry, any company, if you can execute on a decentralized strategy, that’s the best way to do it. You push decision-making powers further down into the organization to the people that really touch the value proposition of the business every single day, and for us, that’s what we’re committed to and that’s the value proposition you should be thinking about when you’re looking at EOG.

Bob Brackett

I do!

With that, I thank you, Ezra. Thank you to the audience, and if we could thank Ezra for joining us.

Ezra Yacob

Thank you everybody. Thank you Bob.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A