Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been one of the biggest AI gainers this year, with the stock more-than-doubling in value since late April. Investor optimism over the company’s AI strategy has largely defied fundamental underperformance reported for the March quarter.

The company reported fiscal third quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, which underperformed the lower range of its $1.42 billion to $1.52 billion sales guidance offered earlier in the year. However, demand for its “AI/GPU and rack-scale solutions” has stayed resilient, with its data center vertical reporting 37% y/y revenue growth to $601 million during the March quarter. The results support management’s reassurance that the company’s recent underperformance is not a demand problem, but rather a supply problem stemming from a lingering shortage in key components that have thwarted the ramp up of new products critical to satisfying incremental AI opportunities.

Looking ahead, with key component shortages now lifted based on management’s recent commentary, which is further corroborated by substantial supply procurement volumes for the second half of calendar 2023 observed across Super Micro’s key partners like Nvidia (NVDA), the company is well-positioned for reacceleration with incremental momentum from AI opportunities.

The shortfall was primarily due to key new component shortages for Super Micro’s new generation server platforms which have been mostly resolved to-date. Source: Super Micro F3Q23 Earnings Call Transcript We expect this sequential growth to largely be driven by data center, reflecting a steep increase in demand related to generative AI and large language models. This demand has extended our data center visibility out a few quarters and we have procured substantially higher supply for the second half of the year. Source: Nvidia F1Q24 Earnings Call Transcript

Paired with self-sufficient operations backed by robust cash flows and profitability to fund ongoing growth initiatives, the Super Micro stock is likely to benefit from an additional boost as investors continue on a flight to tech havens that have demonstrated quality earnings ahead of a recessionary backdrop.

Super Micro’s AI Strategy

Super Micro has long been a reputable name in the provision of consumer and enterprise computing hardware and other IT solutions. But its time-to-market and low total cost of ownership, or “TCO”, advantage enabled by its proprietary “Building Block” architecture and “Total IT Solutions” business strategy is now bringing to the table a competitive value proposition in the AI era.

Total IT Solutions & the Block Building Approach

Super Micro’s multi-year transition from a “server/storage hardware manufacturer” to now a “one-stop shop Total IT Solutions provider” is slated for substantial payoff within the foreseeable future as the implementation of AI solutions across all verticals gain pace. The comprehensive strategy caters to computing demands across verticals spanning “cloud, AI/ML, storage, ad 5G/edge”, as well as wide-ranging IT solutions including “servers, storage, networking, software, racking, cabling, power, cooling, integration, validation, and management features plus services”.

Paired with its Building Block architecture for product design and builds, the strategy allows Super Micro to deliver “turnkey rack level solutions to customers within a few weeks of placing an order”, addressing customers’ urgent needs to stay operationally and economically competitive during a data-driven era – especially with the advent of generative AI, which has expanded market demand for computing capacity.

Server Portfolio Refresh

Although Super Micro’s fiscal third quarter results have fallen short of market expectations, with management providing a tightened sales guidance for the full fiscal year to reflect repercussions of key component shortages experienced over the past several quarters, the company’s AI prospects have largely overshadowed the transient supply risks.

The company has recently “refreshed” its entire product line-up with the latest and greatest hardware technologies from key AI names counting Nvidia and AMD (AMD), addressing related demands across hyperscale and enterprise verticals. This includes optimizing its server portfolio with Nvidia’s latest H100 data center GPUs built based on the Hopper Architecture, as well as AMD’s fourth-generation Genoa EPYC server CPUs, which together enables enhanced accelerated computing capabilities, effectively bolstering Super Micro’s appeal for AI applications. The company also boasts “high power efficiency and air/liquid thermal expertise”, effectively reducing TCO for customers and addressing end-market optimization priorities.

The strategy’s effectiveness in reinforcing Super Micro’s AI prospects is further corroborated by the record backlog for its new AI platforms from “top-tier customers” observed during the fiscal third quarter. With acute supply constraints observed in recent quarters having been alleviated, the continued production ramp up of new AI platforms is likely to drive incremental realization of back orders into revenue, underscoring reacceleration in the current quarter and through the remainder of calendar 2023. Alleviating supply risks are further corroborated by key channel partner Nvidia’s recent narrative on strong procurement of data center hardware in the second half of the year, which ensures adequate supply availability for Super Micro to effectively address customer demand stemming from accelerated AI momentum ahead.

Super Micro’s comprehensive suite of turnkey solutions enabled by its Total IT Solutions strategy also makes it well-positioned to benefit from incremental cloud TAM expansion enabled by generative AI, in line with management’s optimism on that front.

AI, Storage, on-prem Cloud, Embedded and 5G Edge are all verticals we see potential to greatly increase our TAM. We are well positioned to support these highly specialized markets by optimizing our technology, design and business automation at our U.S., Asia and EMEA campuses. Source: Super Micro F3Q23 Earnings Call Transcript

Specifically, generative AI is expected to expand the TAM for cloud-computing solutions by driving incremental demand for high-performance computing capacity. While the development and training of LLMs have likely already been factored into the current TAM for cloud hardware and software, continued deployment of ensuing applications is expected to drive incremental computing capacity requirements, bolstering the longer-term demand environment for Super Micro’s solutions.

Robust Fundamentals

As mentioned by Super Micro management during its latest earnings call, the new AI platforms boast higher average selling prices and have been critical in offsetting near-term price pressures stemming from supply-impacted volumes and production ramp up inefficiencies. Looking ahead, as supply constraints ease and the production of new AI product offerings ramp up, the ensuing top-line growth and economies of scale achieved are expected to drive incremental margin expansion and improve the profitability profile at Super Micro. The robust fundamental outlook, which underpins a self-sufficient business, will be key to funding Super Micro’s continued initiatives in bolstering its market share gains across the “rapidly growing AI server platform market”.

Taken together, Super Micro’s AI prospects and robust fundamentals reinforce its “profitable growth” narrative. This will continue to bode favourably with a growing shift in investor preference for “tech havens” that exhibit quality earnings amid mounting macroeconomic uncertainties and looming recession risks.

Investors are entering a new month with little clarity on interest rates and the economy. That’s boosting the appeal of stocks with robust cash flows and promising revenue growth, even if they come with hefty price tags. Source: Bloomberg News

The Bottom Line

Despite the AI-fuelled momentum observed in the stock’s rapid run-up in recent weeks, it remains undervalued on a relative basis to its tech peers with similar near- and longer-term growth and profit profiles.

i. CY/2023 and CY/2025 Sales Growth vs. Price/Sales Multiple – Technology

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

iI. CY/2023 and CY/2025 EPS Growth vs. Price/Earnings Multiple – Technology

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

The stock also has a short float of close to 12%, which is quite hefty relative to tech peers exhibiting a similar fundamental profile with participation in the AI growth frontier. The observation represents a potential indicator for further upside potential in Super Micro's stock, fueled by market optimism over AI opportunities, as well as a rise in “flight-to-safety” trades. With easing supply constraints being a key driver to unlocking pent-up sales growth and preserving profit margins in the coming quarters, alongside AI opportunities underpinning longer-term demand, the Super Micro stock appears well-positioned for incremental upside potential ahead.