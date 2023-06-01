Endava Management Is Cautious About Growth And Headcount
Summary
- Endava plc reported its FQ3 2023 financial results on May 23, 2023.
- The firm provides a range of technology consulting to companies worldwide.
- Endava stock has been hard hit in the past year and management has guided forward growth cautiously while being focused on limited headcount growth.
- I'm on Hold for Endava stock in the near term due to increasingly uncertain economic conditions ahead.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Endava
Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reported its FQ3 2023 financial results on May 23, 2023, beating revenue and earnings per share consensus estimates.
The company provides technology consulting and implementation services to companies worldwide.
Endava’s stock has been hard hit in the past twelve months, so it needs a considerable catalyst to reverse the downward trend in valuation.
Given management’s cautious outlook and the uncertain macroeconomic environment, I’m going to remain on the sidelines for Endava plc stock in the near term.
Endava Overview
The London, England-based software development outsourcing company was founded in 2000 to support enterprise teams throughout the lifecycle of their projects, from application delivery and testing to support, hosting and managed services.
Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO John Cotterell, who was previously a Managing Director at Concise Group Limited.
Endava helps companies use Distributed Agile at scale, a method in which software projects are developed in rapid cycles by teams working remotely. This results in small releases with each building on the previous one.
The company’s offerings include the following services:
Strategy
Creative and User Experience
Insights through Data
Mobile and Internet of Things
Architecture
Smart Automation
Software Engineering
Test Automation and Engineering
Continuous Delivery
Cloud
Advanced Applications Management
Smart Desk
Endava’s Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by 360 Market Updates, the global market for digital transformation strategy consulting was an estimated $58.2 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $143 billion by 2025.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2025.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a large transition from on-premises, legacy systems to cloud-based environments with complex architectures.
Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has likely pulled forward significant demand to modernize enterprise systems resulting in increased growth prospects for digital transformation consultancies.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Globant
EPAM
Slalom
Accenture
Deloitte Digital
McKinsey
BCG
Ideo
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Capgemini
Company in-house development efforts
Endava’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has grown per the following chart:
Gross profit margin by quarter fell in the most recent quarter:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have varied within a narrow range:
Operating income by quarter has trended higher more recently:
Operating leverage turned negative in the most recent reporting period:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have varied as the chart below indicates:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, DAVA’s stock price has fallen 54.01% vs. that of Capgemini SE's (OTCPK:CAPMF) fall of 6.35%, as the chart indicates below:
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $245.7 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $151.4 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $19.2 million. The company paid $43.2 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Endava
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.8
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
16.2
|
Price / Sales
|
3.0
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
29.2%
|
Net Income Margin
|
12.5%
|
EBITDA %
|
17.5%
|
Net Debt To Annual EBITDA
|
-1.4
|
Market Capitalization
|
$2,920,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$2,750,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$170,620,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$2.00
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:
Assuming generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $52.79 versus the current price of $49.12, indicating they are potentially currently slightly undervalued, with the given earnings, growth, and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Capgemini SE; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric [TTM]
|
Capgemini
|
Endava
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.4
|
2.8
|
97.2%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
10.7
|
16.2
|
51.5%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
21.1%
|
29.2%
|
38.1%
|
Net Income Margin
|
7.0%
|
12.5%
|
77.8%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$2,700,000,000
|
$170,620,000
|
-93.7%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Commentary On Endava
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ3 2023’s results, management highlighted the uneven market demand for its services during the quarter as a result of the recent bank failures.
As a result, clients have been reluctant to commit to new projects or have delayed activities for existing projects as they exert greater scrutiny on their IT investments.
Notably, management is prioritizing its focus on engagements with larger clients, seeking "relationships that can grow and scale."
Leadership also highlighted the growth in its data and AI-related work in "scale, value and complexity" more recently.
Management didn’t disclose any company or employee retention rate metrics but did say that it is increasing its "selectivity regarding our recruitment efforts and are focusing on areas of strong demand plus sales and marketing."
Total revenue for the first three months of 2023 rose 13% YoY and gross profit margin dropped one percentage point.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue grew by 0.9 percentage points while operating income increased by 11.1% YoY.
Looking ahead, management guided full-year 2023 revenue growth of 16.25% in constant currency terms at the midpoint of the range.
Adjusted EPS is expected to be GBP 2.155 at the midpoint.
The company's financial position is strong, with ample cash, no debt and strongly positive free cash flow.
Regarding valuation, my discounted cash flow calculation suggests that the stock may be slightly undervalued on a long-term basis.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is slowing business conditions in important industry verticals the firm focuses on, such as technology and financial services.
From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below:
I’m most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited "Challeng[es][ing]' six times, "Macro" six times and "Drop" five times.
The negative terms refer to the difficulties in the macroeconomic environment and the negative outlook from a number of the firm’s customers, resulting in longer decision timeframes.
In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/EBITDA valuation multiple has dropped by a whopping 61%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:
Endava’s stock has been hard hit in the past twelve months, so it needs a considerable catalyst to reverse the downward trend in valuation.
Given management’s cautious outlook and the uncertain macroeconomic environment, I’m going to remain on the sidelines for DAVA in the near term.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.