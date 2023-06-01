Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Home Builders' Base Rates: A Reference For Better Fundamental Analysis

Jun. 01, 2023
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
Summary

  • I am sharing the base rates for the US home builders. They covered the performance from 2005 to 2022 to reflect the most recent peak-to-peak Housing Starts cycle.
  • The base rates are meant to be a reality check when you carry out a fundamental analysis. I also shared how I have used them and ways to avoid biases.
  • My key metrics are ROE and Gross Profitability. Their current performance is lower than those in 2005.
  • The base rates illustrate the cyclical nature of the various metrics. According to Damodaran, we should look at the performance over the cycle if we want a long-term view of the company.

Concept of new skill, upskilling, and reskilling. Fundamental talents will be required in the future workplace. AI and digital technologies are revolutionizing. New jobs are emerging

Umnat Seebuaphan/iStock via Getty Images

The rationale of my analysis

In his book "Think Twice: Harnessing the Power of Counterintuition", Michael Mauboussin discusses how we can:

"... fall victim to simplified mental routines that prevent us from coping with the complex

US Housing Starts

Chart 1: US Housing Starts (FRED)

Housing Starts vs Mean Revenue

Chart 2: Housing Starts vs Mean Revenue (Author)

US Housing Price Index

Chart 3: US Housing Price Index (Trading Economics)

Revenue and Profit After Tax

Chart 4: Revenue and Profit After Tax (Author)

Margins

Chart 5: Margins (Author)

Returns

Chart 6: Returns (Author)

Equity and Total Assets

Chart 7: Equity and Total Assets (Author)

DuPont Analysis

Chart 8: DuPont Analysis (Author)

Financial Position

Chart 9: Financial Position (Author)

Cash Flow from Operations

Chart 10: Cash Flow from Operations (Author)

Gross Profitability

Chart 11: Gross Profitability (Author)

Panel

Chart 12: Panel (Author from Builderonline.com)

This article was written by

BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

