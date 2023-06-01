AMD: Opportunities In Generative AI And Accelerated Computing

David Becker

Despite the brief setback following a modest Q1 earnings update earlier this month that suggest the lingering PC drag may be overshadowing its artificial intelligence ("AI") opportunity, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock's market value has staged a resilient upsurge in recent weeks. Confidence in AMD’s prospective share of burgeoning AI opportunities triggered by accelerating interest in generative AI has returned in recent weeks – especially after rival Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) outlined the substantial multi-year transformative change needed across the bulk of existing data center infrastructure to support increasingly complex workload requirements ahead.

The following analysis will dive into the context of accelerated computing, as well as risks and opportunities facing AMD as verticals across all industries aboard the AI train, ushered in by the burst of interest in the budding subfield of generative AI. Although management’s cautiously optimistic fundamental guidance for AMD, alongside lingering macroeconomic uncertainties, represent near-term downside risks to the stock, its valuation premium relative to peers at the current level is not in proportion to the underlying business’ outsized growth potential stemming from its opportunity in next-generation computing platforms.

What is Accelerated Computing?

The majority of existing data center infrastructure are based on general-purpose CPUs only. To put into perspective, Nvidia has recently estimated that “the world has a $1 trillion of data center installed and they used to be 100% CPUs” and continued to be primarily “based on CPUs and dumb NICs.”

Accelerated computing has gained momentum with the advent of increasingly complex and data-intensive workloads, such as large language models and other transformer models underpinning generative AI. Unlike CPU-only data centers, the accelerated computing platform combines CPUs with other processors – or accelerators – to “dramatically speed up work.”

Specifically, CPUs typically processes computing tasks in a “serial fashion” – or one task at a time – which can be slow in addressing demanding requirements from massive workloads and increase latency. Hence, CPU-only data center infrastructures are likely to face obsolescence in the AI era. Meanwhile, data center GPUs have been a common accelerator used to complement data center CPUs in creating accelerated computing platforms. Unlike CPUs, GPUs execute computing tasks in a “parallel fashion” – or multiple tasks across multiple processors at a time – reducing latency in processing massive workloads stemming from the advent of AI technologies implemented across wide-ranging applications from recommender systems like social media algorithms to conversational services like customer service chatbots.

By combining accelerators like GPUs with the CPU in accelerated computing, the former effectively takes on the “highly complicated calculations” in parallel, while delegating the remainder of tasks on the latter in sequential formation to speed up execution times, while also improving energy efficiency.

…if you switched all the CPU-only servers running AI worldwide to GPU-accelerated systems, you could save a whopping 10 trillion watt-hours of energy a year. That’s like saving the energy 1.4 million homes consume in a year… Source: blogs.nvidia.com.

Is AMD at Risk of Obsolescence in the Accelerated Computing Era?

Data center CPUs remain a key growth driver at AMD. And the recent buzz over AI and accelerated computing has admittedly brought us to question whether the inevitable obsolescence of CPU-only servers will impact AMD’s growth prospects, especially as accelerators like data center GPUs overtake the share of CPU requirements in next-generation computing.

However, the CPU remains a key component in running compute capacity critical to training LLMs and other transformer models, as well as the deployment of ensuing generative AI technologies. Instead of being a substitution, accelerators like data center GPUs will be complementary to existing data center CPU needs in accelerated computing platforms to facilitate requirements in high-performance computing systems.

…CPUs are like elephants, powerful but few, and in contrast GPUs are like ants, smaller but massive in number…The colossal parallelism of modern GPUs allows the computer to process billions of records instantly, accelerating heavy portions of an application while the rest continues to run on other components like the CPU. Source: premioinc.com.

What is AMD’s Opportunity in Accelerated Computing?

CPUs

AMD has been a massive share gainer in the data center CPU market in recent years, with the EPYC series server processors successfully displacing Intel Corporation’s (INTC) prowess in the field. And they will continue to keep AMD as a key beneficiary of accelerated computing and AI demands ahead. AMD’s EPYC server processors, alongside the AMD Instinct accelerators, can now be found in more than 120 supercomputers in the TOP500 list, with its expertise being predominantly in data center CPUs. Conversely, Nvidia’s technologies can be found in 342 supercomputers in the TOP500 list, with its expertise being predominantly in data center GPUs.

Despite the recent slowdown in enterprise data center take-rates due to looming macroeconomic challenges, demand stemming from hyperscaler use cases have stayed resilient based on AMD’s observations in the first quarter, in line with the anticipated rush to update systems and accommodate rising AI needs.

…the largest cloud providers further expanded their AMD deployments in the quarter to power a larger portion of their internal workloads and public instances. 28 new AMD instances launched in the first quarter, including multiple confidential computing offerings from Microsoft Azure (MSFT), Google Cloud (GOOG / GOOGL) and Oracle Cloud (ORCL) that take advantage of the unique security features of our EPYC processors. In total, we now have more than 640 AMD-powered public instances available… Source: AMD 1Q23 Earnings Call Transcript.

And demand is expected to pick up further in the second half of the year with the ramp-up of new and existing products across the EPYC line-up. The fourth generation EPYC server processors, “Genoa,” started shipping in the fourth quarter and has continued to experience strong take-rates across the board, deepening AMD’s market share gains within the increasingly competitive environment.

We made strong progress in the quarter, ramping our Zen 4 EPYC CPU portfolio. All of our large cloud customers have Genoa running in their data centers and are on track to begin broad deployments to power their internal workloads and public instances in the second quarter…I think from an EPYC or a server standpoint, we don't believe we lost share. If anything, we might have gained a little bit. Source: AMD 1Q23 Earnings Call Transcript.

And AMD is on track to start shipping the “Bergamo” variant of its fourth-generation EPYC line-up, which is optimized for cloud-computing and other “higher-throughput workloads”, as well as the “Genoa-X” variant, which will become the “industry’s highest performance general purpose server CPU [for handling] technical computing workloads,” later in the current quarter. Their respective ramp timelines are expected to pick up in pace in the second half of the year to facilitate double-digit growth in the data center segment.

The optimism ramp expectations for the new EPYC processors is further corroborated by cloud spending optimization demands across verticals. Specifically, the fourth-generation EPYC processors demonstrate differentiation “in terms of [total cost of ownership] and performance”, addressing both hyperscaler and enterprise end-user markets’ growing calls to “do more with less” – not only as a cost-cutting effort amid the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, but also a structural reprioritization in their cloud strategies. High performance and low TCO also addresses key requirements in the “training and deployment” of AI, priming AMD’s position in capturing related growth opportunities over the longer-term.

Although we expect server demand to remain mixed in the second quarter, we are well positioned to grow our cloud and enterprise footprint in the second half of the year based on the strong customer response to the performance and TCO advantages of Genoa, Bergamo and Genoa-X. Source: AMD 1Q23 Earnings Call Transcript.

Accelerators

In addition to CPUs, AMD is also deepening its foray in data center accelerators with the Instinct MI300 shipping later this year, underscoring its rising prominence in accelerated computing. The MI300 accelerator will be AMD’s first solution that combines the GPU and the CPU, and will ship in the fourth quarter of 2023 with initial implementation in El Capitan Exascale supercomputer, followed by integration across its hyperscale and AI customers. The development is expected to further bolster AMD’s prominence in the HPC and AI community, with the MI300 to become a competitive product to Nvidia’s A100 and H100 data center GPUs.

The MI300 follows the existing MI250 currently used in some of the world’s best and fastest supercomputers (e.g. LUMI supercomputer powered by third-generation Milan EPYC CPUs and Instinct MI250 accelerators to “train the largest Finnish language model to date”). The upgraded accelerators will be based on AMD’s CDNA 3 architecture, and boast “8x more performance and 5x better efficiency for HPC and AI workloads” over its predecessor based on the CDNA 2 architecture. By combining the CPU and GPU, the upcoming MI300 accelerators will effectively deliver lower TCO and reduced latency to facilitate demanding AI requirements.

The development underscores AMD’s competitiveness in the growth frontier enabled by accelerated computing demands, despite Nvidia’s wide-margin leadership in the field. Both are zeroing-in focus on addressing the rising calls for optimization across both enterprise and hyperscaler spending segments, especially with increasingly massive and complex workloads, which reinforces “significant upside in demand for [their] products, creating opportunities and broad-based global growth across [their] markets.”

Software

AMD will also be in close competition with Nvidia in accelerated computing by complementing its hardware with its ROCm open software platform, addressing the “full stack challenge” cited by rival CEO Jensen Huang. As discussed in our previous coverage on AMD, the ROCm open software platform provides developers with tools needed to optimize AI/ML developments.

ROCm is designed for compatibility with different vendors' hardware – from AMD's very own Instinct data center and Radeon workstation GPUs to Nvidia's equivalents – as well as support for a variety of the "most popular ML frameworks," including TensorFlow and PyTorch. The capability was further expanded in the first quarter with AMD’s Instinct GPU software ecosystem via ROCm now fully supported by the PyTorch 2.0 framework. Taken together, ROCm makes an accessible and convenient tool in enabling development of next-generation AI workloads, including LLMs.

The chipmaker’s acquisition of Pensando and Xilinx last year will also continue to complement its existing hardware engines in the build-out of a “strong software stack” needed to address accelerated computing demands and opportunities going forward. Specifically, the continued integration of Xilinx will be critical to furthering AMD’s software capability, especially in the expanding inferencing market with aggressive training demands from generative AI and large language models. Meanwhile, Pensando also reinforces AMD’s strength in developing a “comprehensive software stack that can accelerate networking, security, storage and other services for cloud, enterprise and edge applications.” Pensando’s strength in data processing units, or “DPUs,” also deepens AMD’s foray in another category of accelerators beyond data center GPUs, which are optimized for “accelerated networking."

In networking, Microsoft Azure launched their first instance powered by our Pensando DPU and software stack that can significantly increase application performance for networking intensive workloads by enabling 10x more connections per second compared to non-accelerated instances. Source: AMD 1Q23 Earnings Call Transcript.

The Bottom Line

“Run, don’t walk” has been the catchphrase in tech over recent weeks, with Nvidia’s CEO Huang using it to describe the urgency to stay ahead of the curve:

Run don't walk. Either you're running for food, or you are running from being food. And often times, you can’t tell which. Either way, run. Source: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Class of 2023 Commencement Address at National Taiwan University.

And it is clear that AMD has been doing and continues to do just that, from rapidly displacing Intel’s leadership in data center CPUs with EPYC processors, to bolstering its foray in AI and accelerated computing through the Instinct accelerators and software stack.

But despite AMD’s prominent leadership role in enabling next-generation computing capabilities required for generative AI and other increasingly complex workloads, the stock’s premium at current levels continues to trail some of its lesser-performing semiconductor peers:

i. CY/2023 Sales Growth vs. Price/Sales Multiple – Semiconductors

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

ii. CY/2024 Sales Growth vs. Price/Sales Multiple – Semiconductors

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

iii. CY/2025 Sales Growth vs. Price/Sales Multiple – Semiconductors

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

This is likely not reflective of the chipmaker’s AI opportunities ahead, especially considering its leadership role in accelerated computing alongside rivals like Nvidia. Admittedly, the persistent near-term drag on AMD’s fundamental performance from macroeconomic challenges on consumer PC and enterprise data center demand remains a downside risk for the stock. However, considering its competitive advantage in performance and TCO, as well as mission-critical role in enabling key next-generation technologies, any pullback in AMD stock in tandem with the broader market driven by lingering risk-off investors’ sentiment would make a compelling opportunity to partake in further longer-term upside potential underpinned by AMD’s new growth frontier in AI and accelerated computing.