Dollar General: Q1 Earnings Overreaction Sets Up A Trade
Summary
- Dollar General Corporation stock is getting crushed on its Q1 earnings, and it could be an overreaction.
- Dollar General revised comp sales and earnings lower.
- While Dollar General Corporation has a buyback plan authorized, it has not deployed capital in some time, but it may after this decline.
- Consider a tactical trade in Dollar General Corporation.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) stock is getting crushed on its Q1 2023 earnings, and it could be an overreaction. There were downward revisions, but we are back to pandemic lows here of March 2020. Seems a bit overdone, in our estimation.
We believe a simple DG trade can be made now. We set the trade up to allow you to scale in to build a position that we think would be a several-quarter hold. In the event of a mild recession, we see Dollar General doing well as shoppers trade down some from more higher-end or even big box stores. While the company has a buyback, it has not deployed capital in some time, but it may after this decline. Here is a simple trade, in the style we run at BAD BEAT Investing.
The play
Target entry 1: $161-163 (25% of position)
Target entry 2: $155-156 (35% of position)
Target entry 3: $150-151 (40% of position)
Stop loss: $138
Target exit: $180.
Options considerations: Put selling can work to define entry if you are laying out enough coin to purchase 100 share blocks in conjunction with common stock purchasing. We also think call options can work here with a much lower VIX making calls very cheap, particularly if/when the stock falls a bit further. Guidance on exact strikes for trades are reserved for members of our Investing Group.
Note this sample trade along with spelled out options are the types of trades we outline, with high conviction, at BAD BEAT Investing.
Discussion
We think DG stock is overreacting a little on this. Valuation was a bit stretched coming into the report, however, this correction has made shares a bit more attractive, trading at about 16-17X FWD EPS based on new guidance. We think that it sets up a trading opportunity for those looking for a rebound, in our opinion. With this decline today, DG valuation looks a bit better. However, DG stock is not "cheap," even at $160 a share. But it's attractive to start entry, as we have prescribed in the trade above.
The company is seeing continued sales increase. In fact, for Q1, sales increased 6.7% to $9.34 billion versus last year. This comes as same-store sales increased 1.6%. Comparable same-store sales are a key figure that we watch in retail, and while seeing them this positive is a good sign, they were weaker than expected, as management had guided for around 3% comparable sales for the year. That figure has been revised lower, however.
Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.6% versus 31.3% in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 34 basis points. That is a positive. Over the last year, inflation has been a pressure, and it has weighed on the target customer of Dollar General. That said, the company has pricing power, which has helped. The company has seen an uptick in shrink (i.e., theft), some markdowns, but also enjoyed lower transport costs. Factoring in operating expenses, we saw operating income was $740.9 million, down very slightly from the year ago $746.2 million.
What really weighed on DG was an earnings miss, and revised guidance for the year. But we maintain this is overdone. Dollar General reported net income of $514.4 million, which was a decrease of 6.9% compared to $552.7 million a year ago. EPS decreased 2.9% to $2.34 versus $2.41 in the first quarter of 2022. It was also a miss of $0.05.
So the quarter itself was not great, but DG guidance came off as very disappointing. The company now sees net sales for full-year fiscal 2023 to be up 3.5-5.0%, versus its prior guide of increases of 5.5%-6%. Same store sales will still be positive, but not nearly as much as they were previously. The guide down was about 33%, as comparable sales growth will now be in the range of approximately 1.0% to 2.0%, versus its previous expectation of 3.0% to 3.5%. Then there are earnings, which were previously viewed to grow 4-6%, and now will be flat to down 8%. The stock has been slammed on this, down 20%. That seems to be a bit of an overreaction in our estimation, and we expect shares if they stabilize can bounce off the $160 level.
Finally, Dollar General Corporation has $1.4 billion on its repurchase authorization. With shares at pandemic lows, we think it is time Dollar General Corporation management threw shareholders a bone and did some buying.
In conclusion, Dollar General Corporation stock may be a touch speculative in the short term, but we see a trade developing here. Options can work as well to make small bets for a defined amount. Long term, entering Dollar General Corporation is compelling for a turnaround.
We make winners. Come make money with us
Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the traders at BAD BEAT Investing at a 60% off annual sale!
Our hedge fund analysts are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.
- Available all day during market hours with a vibrant chat.
- Rapid-return trade ideas each week from our hedge fund analysts
- Crystal clear entries, profit taking, and stop levels
- Deep value situations
- Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one attention
This article was written by
We have made millionaires! We are proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.
The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.
Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.
If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.