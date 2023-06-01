Justin Sullivan

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) stock is getting crushed on its Q1 2023 earnings, and it could be an overreaction. There were downward revisions, but we are back to pandemic lows here of March 2020. Seems a bit overdone, in our estimation.

We believe a simple DG trade can be made now. We set the trade up to allow you to scale in to build a position that we think would be a several-quarter hold. In the event of a mild recession, we see Dollar General doing well as shoppers trade down some from more higher-end or even big box stores. While the company has a buyback, it has not deployed capital in some time, but it may after this decline. Here is a simple trade, in the style we run at BAD BEAT Investing.

The play

Target entry 1: $161-163 (25% of position)

Target entry 2: $155-156 (35% of position)

Target entry 3: $150-151 (40% of position)

Stop loss: $138

Target exit: $180.

Options considerations: Put selling can work to define entry if you are laying out enough coin to purchase 100 share blocks in conjunction with common stock purchasing. We also think call options can work here with a much lower VIX making calls very cheap, particularly if/when the stock falls a bit further. Guidance on exact strikes for trades are reserved for members of our Investing Group.

Note this sample trade along with spelled out options are the types of trades we outline, with high conviction, at BAD BEAT Investing.

Discussion

We think DG stock is overreacting a little on this. Valuation was a bit stretched coming into the report, however, this correction has made shares a bit more attractive, trading at about 16-17X FWD EPS based on new guidance. We think that it sets up a trading opportunity for those looking for a rebound, in our opinion. With this decline today, DG valuation looks a bit better. However, DG stock is not "cheap," even at $160 a share. But it's attractive to start entry, as we have prescribed in the trade above.

The company is seeing continued sales increase. In fact, for Q1, sales increased 6.7% to $9.34 billion versus last year. This comes as same-store sales increased 1.6%. Comparable same-store sales are a key figure that we watch in retail, and while seeing them this positive is a good sign, they were weaker than expected, as management had guided for around 3% comparable sales for the year. That figure has been revised lower, however.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.6% versus 31.3% in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 34 basis points. That is a positive. Over the last year, inflation has been a pressure, and it has weighed on the target customer of Dollar General. That said, the company has pricing power, which has helped. The company has seen an uptick in shrink (i.e., theft), some markdowns, but also enjoyed lower transport costs. Factoring in operating expenses, we saw operating income was $740.9 million, down very slightly from the year ago $746.2 million.

What really weighed on DG was an earnings miss, and revised guidance for the year. But we maintain this is overdone. Dollar General reported net income of $514.4 million, which was a decrease of 6.9% compared to $552.7 million a year ago. EPS decreased 2.9% to $2.34 versus $2.41 in the first quarter of 2022. It was also a miss of $0.05.

So the quarter itself was not great, but DG guidance came off as very disappointing. The company now sees net sales for full-year fiscal 2023 to be up 3.5-5.0%, versus its prior guide of increases of 5.5%-6%. Same store sales will still be positive, but not nearly as much as they were previously. The guide down was about 33%, as comparable sales growth will now be in the range of approximately 1.0% to 2.0%, versus its previous expectation of 3.0% to 3.5%. Then there are earnings, which were previously viewed to grow 4-6%, and now will be flat to down 8%. The stock has been slammed on this, down 20%. That seems to be a bit of an overreaction in our estimation, and we expect shares if they stabilize can bounce off the $160 level.

Finally, Dollar General Corporation has $1.4 billion on its repurchase authorization. With shares at pandemic lows, we think it is time Dollar General Corporation management threw shareholders a bone and did some buying.

In conclusion, Dollar General Corporation stock may be a touch speculative in the short term, but we see a trade developing here. Options can work as well to make small bets for a defined amount. Long term, entering Dollar General Corporation is compelling for a turnaround.