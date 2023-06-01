Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
One Single New Preferred Stock IPO This Month

Preferred Stock Investing
Summary

  • Tightening financial conditions have led to a significant decrease in preferred stock and ETD offering activity, with only one new preferred stock offered in May.
  • Allstate issued non-cumulative perpetual preferred shares with a fixed 7.375% dividend rate, while Gladstone Investment Corporation offered $65 million worth of 8% senior notes due 2028.
  • CDx3 preferred stocks ranked 10 out of 10 are selling at an average discount to par of about 7.4% and offer an average current yield of 6.37%.
  • Externally managed Business Development Company (BDC) Gladstone Investment Corporation offered $65 million worth of 8% senior notes due 2028, rated BBB by Egan-Jones Ratings Company.
  • Past preferred stock IPOs now trading below par: a look at recent par crosses.
New offering summaries:

SEC filings for further information: ALL-J, GAINL

Allstate (ALL) marked the only preferred stock offering alert we sent out this month, but with the company offering a whopping $600 million worth of non-cumulative series J preferred

Preferred Stock Investing
Whether you are the kind of investor who sticks with preferred stocks with a CDx3 Compliance Score rated 10 out of 10, or whether your portfolio has room for 9-score-and-lower securities, stay tuned for future articles recapping new IPOs and interesting preferred stock activity that we notice here at the CDx3 Notification Service.

