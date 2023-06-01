Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Auto Trader Group plc (ATDRY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 1:53 PM ETAuto Trader Group plc (ATDRY), ATDRF
Auto Trader Group plc (OTCPK:ATDRY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nathan Coe - Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Warner - Chief Financial Officer

Catherine Faiers - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Giles Thorne - Jefferies

Adam Berlin - UBS

Will Packer - BNP Paribas Exane

Joe Barnet-Lamb - Credit Suisse

Andrew Ross - Barclays

Pete-Veikko Kujala - Morgan Stanley

Bridie Barrett - Stifel

Ciaran Donnelly - Liberum

Nathan Coe

As usual, I am joined by our COO, Catherine and our CFO, Jamie. Before we get to results, I wanted to take a moment to thank our Chair, Ed Williams, who will step down following this year’s AGM as he approaches the end of his third 3-year term as Chair. Ed has been exceptional, not just for me personally or for past and present executive teams, but for the board, employees, shareholders and wider stakeholders as well. He is not one to seek the limelight far from it, but he has diligently worked for the good of Auto Trader year in and year out for a decade – over a decade now. So thank you, Ed.

Following a comprehensive search and selection process led by our Senior Independent Director, we have appointed Matt Davies as Non-Executive Director, Chair designate, who will become Chair subject to shareholder approval immediately following our AGM in September. Matt is an experienced Chair, board member and CEO of both private and public UK companies, including roles as the CEO of Tesco in the UK, Halfords and Pets At Home. Matt is also Chair at Greggs plc, where he was appointed in August 2022.

Now for results. Well, a lot has happened this financial year, much of which feels a distant memory. We have had three Prime Ministers, four Chancellors and ill-fated growth plan, rising

