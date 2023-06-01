Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Presents at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS.PK) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference June 1, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Waldron - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Bolu - Bernstein & Co. LLC

Christian Bolu

All right. Good morning, everyone. We will get started with our next session. Pleased to have Goldman Sachs once again at the conference. Today, we have John Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer at Goldman. Welcome back, John to the conference and great to see you again.

John Waldron

Thank you, Christian. It's good to be here. It's always good to be here.

Christian Bolu

Fantastic. So Goldman will have a breakout session right after this. So you can save your questions for that session. And we'll dig straight in. John, I think this time last year, you called the macro backdrop among the most complex and dynamic you'd seen in your career. Curious how you view the current macro backdrop, and sort of how that impacts Goldman's businesses?

John Waldron

Sure. I think last year there was a lot of weather analogy. So we're not going to use weather analogies. But I would maintain that position at the macro backdrop is, is extraordinarily challenging and dynamic, lots of cross currents. I would say we observe a pretty risk off tone from our clients. I think about institutional clients. Generally speaking, particularly leading into this debt ceiling debate looks like we're going to knock on wood, we're going to get through the debt ceiling, but people have been pretty more hands in their pockets, kind of more neutral positioning, trying to sort of see how things play out.

And then CEOs, I would observe are pretty cautious. They've been probably pleasantly surprised with the resilience of the demand function, particularly on the consumer

