Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mind The Pause

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.12K Followers

Summary

  • The US House of Representatives has passed a debt ceiling bill, which is expected to clear the Senate within the next few days.
  • The US government will need to sell an estimated $1.25tn in T-bills to replenish cash in the operating account and cover spending commitments, double the average T-bill issuance rate in the year's second half.
  • The debt bill is a fiscal contraction, as it reduces federal government spending over each of the next two years.

Debt Ceiling Green Road Sign

Feverpitched

Last night, a debt ceiling bill passed in the US House of Representatives and is expected to clear the Senate within the next day or two. Unsurprising, they have passed over 100 of these increases in the last 80 years.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.12K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.