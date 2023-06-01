Thomas Barwick

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is down 46% over the last year to trade at an $860 million market cap against trailing 12-month revenue of $145.6 million as of the end of its fiscal 2023 first quarter. The Sunnyvale, California-based spatial data technology company develops software and hardware widely used by real estate agents to capture physical building spaces and designs to build a 3D twin of a building. This makes the home search experience materially more intuitive and interactive, taking home tours virtual and boosting leads and sales for agents. When Matterport went public via a blank check company in the summer of 2021 its management stated that their target market is essentially every building and every country in the world. Indeed, there are a ton of use cases for digitizing the built world from architecture and construction to insurance and e-commerce.

Data by YCharts

What's the outlook for the company after such a marked decline? I think we could see some recovery on the back of a broader stock market rally if the Fed pauses rates at their June FOMC meeting. However, Matterport's current price to trailing 12-month sales multiple at 5.74x is still 104% higher than its peer group median. Year-over-year sales growth rates have sped up from their year-ago comps as the company continues to expand to fully realize its total addressable market. Critically, the bull case for Matterport is built on its growing subscription revenue and its fast-improving profitability against this.

Data by YCharts

The Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings

Matterport realized fiscal 2023 first-quarter revenue of $38 million, up 33.3% from its year-ago comp and a beat by $2.86 million on consensus estimates. Growth was driven by subscription revenue that grew by 16% year-over-year to reach $19.8 million. This was 52.1% of total revenue. Total subscribers increased to a new record at 771,000, a 37% increase over its year-ago comps. Critically, the company's annual recurring revenue as of the end of the first quarter at $79.4 million forms its distinct investment pitch in a crowded stock market of fallen tech companies hit hard by rising interest rates.

Matterport Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Presentation

Matterport now manages 9.9 million spaces spread across 30 billion square feet and is the clear market leader. Gross profit margins at 43.2% were 143 basis points higher than the year-ago quarter with service revenue that grew by 119% year-over-year to $8.7 million. Hence, whether or not to buy Matterport will hinge on the company's ability to keep on growing the non-product portion of its revenue mix. Bears, who form the 6.86% short interest in the common shares, would flag that subscription revenue grew at a markedly slower pace than added subscribers. Paid subscribers only increased by 5% sequentially versus an 11% growth rate for free subscribers over the same time frame.

Matterport Fiscal 2023 First Quarter 10-Q

This is important as subscription gross margin came in at 74%. This would have meant Matterport realizing a materially higher rate of gross profits during the quarter had paid subscriber growth increased at a similar pace to the free cohort. Product gross margin at 17% did improve sequentially from negative 14% in the fourth quarter as the company worked through its supply chain bottlenecks. Roughly 50% of subscription revenue now comes from non-real estate customers from facilities management to construction, retail, insurance, and hospitality. This de-risks Matterport's overall operational ramp.

Are The Commons Now A Buy?

Matterport is guiding for second-quarter revenue of between $38 million to $40 million, with total full-year 2023 revenue of $155 million to $169 million. This will come as cuts to R&D spending and a drop in SG&A expenses drove a first-quarter non-GAAP net loss of $20.5 million, around $0.07 per share. This was a 20% improvement sequentially from the fourth quarter and was $0.03 above the midpoint of guidance for a $0.09 to $0.11 net loss.

The continuation of this trend forms the core factor as to whether the commons are a buy. Matterport's potential investability is boosted further by a cash and equivalents position of $456.2 million as of the end of the first quarter and what was essentially immaterial debt of $1.3 million. This meant around 53% of the company's current market cap is cash on its balance sheet. Hence, the company's multiple to its trailing 12-month sales can essentially be cut in half to 2.77x when compared to its enterprise value. This is actually lower than its peer group median by 3.52%. It will be interesting to see how subscription revenue continues to grow in future quarters as more non-real estate customers continue to adopt Matterport. I'm not buying here though as continued unprofitability is set to last through 2023 against a stock market still in full risk-off mode.