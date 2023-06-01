Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call June 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Heilshorn - LHA IR

Daniel McGahn - Chairman, President and CEO

John Kosiba - SVP, CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Stine - Craig Hallum

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Justin Clare - ROTH Capital Partners

Chip Moore - EF Hutton

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the AMSC Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode for the duration of the call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note that this event is being recorded today.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Heilshorn at LHA. Please go ahead sir.

John Heilshorn

Thank you, Joe. Good morning, everyone and welcome to American Superconductor Corporation's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call. I am John Heilshorn of LHA Investor Relations, AMSC's Investor Relations agency of record.

With us on today's call are Daniel McGahn, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Kosiba, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

American Superconductor issued its earnings release for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 yesterday after the market closed. For those of you who have not seen the release, a copy is available in the Investors page of the company's website at www.amsc.com.

Before starting the call, I'd like to remind you that various remarks that management may make during today's call about American Superconductor's future expectations, including expectations regarding the company's first quarter of fiscal 2023 financial performance, plans and prospects, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those

