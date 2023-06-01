Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Calibre Mining: A Steady Growth Story At A Reasonable Price

Jun. 01, 2023 3:37 PM ETCalibre Mining Corp. (CXB:CA), CXBMF5 Comments
Summary

  • Calibre Mining reported strong Q1 results with record revenue and gold sales, putting the company ahead of its FY2023 guidance midpoint of 262,500 ounces.
  • The company has the potential to improve margins and reduce costs by utilizing excess capacity at its Libertad Mill and bringing new high-grade spokes online.
  • However, despite being undervalued (25% upside to fair value), I don't see enough margin of safety just yet to justify starting a new position in the stock at US$1.18.

Gold Bar

Falcor

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is finally over, and one of the first companies to report its results was Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF). Fortunately, unlike some sector peers that struggled to grow production

Calibre - Quarterly Production by Mine

Calibre - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Libertad - Tonnes Processed, Installed Capacity & Head Grade

Libertad - Tonnes Processed, Installed Capacity & Head Grade (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Calibre - Quarterly Revenue

Calibre - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Calibre Mining - All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins

Calibre Mining - All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Calibre 2023 Guidance

Calibre 2023 Guidance (Company Presentation)

Fraser Institute Investment Attractiveness Index 2021

Fraser Institute Investment Attractiveness Index 2021 (Fraser Institute)

CXBMF - 1-Year Chart

CXBMF - 1-Year Chart (StockCharts.com)

