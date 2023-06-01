Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) 2023 Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Transcript

Jun. 01, 2023 2:58 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)
Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) 2023 Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call June 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathy Warden - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harned - Bernstein

Douglas Harned

Okay, good morning. We're continuing on defense here, and I'm Doug Harned, Bernstein's senior aerospace and defense analyst. And I'm really happy to again have with us Kathy Warden, Chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman. I think, Kathy, you've got a few words first.

Kathy Warden

I do. Yes. Thanks, Doug. Good to see you all this morning. I'll start with our Safe Harbor statement. Just to remind you that I may make forward-looking statements in our discussion today, and that those statements come with risks and uncertainties. So I'd ask you to look at our SEC filings for a full disclosure of what those risks and uncertainties are. I'd also just like to provide some context on how the business is going since we were last together.

We had a strong first quarter that we reported a few weeks ago, 6% growth year-over-year. We also returned $1 billion to our shareholders in the first quarter through an accelerated share repurchase program and a healthy dividend. As we look at the business, going forward, we continue to see an opportunity to grow the business at a healthy clip, grow flat cash flows. We've talked about our cash flow outlook being over a 20% compound annual growth rate through 2025 and having opportunity to accelerate beyond that time as well. And I'll talk to some of the reasons behind that.

As we look at the last several weeks, clearly, we've all been watching the debt ceiling negotiations and the impacts that, that will have on defense. We're pleased to see support for the President's budget and with the

